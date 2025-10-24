  • home icon
  Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 24, 2025 07:49 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA season.

The Miami Heat continue their road trek to open the 2025-26 NBA season when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Miami hopes to rebound after losing to the Magic 125-121 in Orlando. The will be without last season’s leading scorer, Tyler Herro, who is recovering from left ankle surgery. Terry Rozier (not with the team) and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis are on the inactive list as well.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies, which opened their season on Wednesday with a 128-122 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, are also shorthanded. Memphis’ lengthy injury list already got longer two days into the season.

Already without key contributors like Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome, Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s availability is now uncertain. If Morant is out, Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to take a bigger role, particularly on offense.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Heat (+140) vs. Grizzlies (-165)

Odds: Heat (+4.5) vs. Grizzlies (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Heat (o233.5 -105) vs. Grizzlies (u233.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the loss to the Magic that he kept Ke’el Ware on the bench for too long. The seven-footer contributed seven points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes.

If Spoelstra wants to bump Ware’s minutes, Nikola Jovic, one of the team’s best shooters, could get limited action. How Spoelstra will adjust after wilting in Orlando remains to be seen. Regardless of who plays, the Heat need some scoring punch to make up for Tyler Herro’s absence.

Ja Morant opened the new season with a sizzling 35-point night against the Pelicans. Morant, dealing with left ankle soreness, could be held out. Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama and rookie Cedric Coward, who had a solid debut, are expected to step up if Morant is out.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Heat

PG: Davion Mitchell | SG: Norman Powell | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Kel’el Ware | C: Bam Adebayo

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Jock Landale

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

The Heat simply need Norman Powell to put up buckets to compensate for Tyler Herro’s absence. Powell, who had 28 points against the Magic, could ease past his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.

Kel’el Ware had seven points in limited minutes in the Heat’s preseason opener in Orlando. Behind Erik Spoelstra’s promise to play him more, Ware could blow past his 8.5 (O/U) against the Grizzlies’ injury-ravaged frontline.

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

If Ja Morant plays, the Memphis Grizzlies could comfortably go up 2-0 in the season. If he is out, the gritty Miami Heat could pull off an upset or lose but cover the +4.5 spread.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
