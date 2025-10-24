Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Prediction - Oct. 24 | 2025-26 NBA season

The Miami Heat continue their road trek to open the 2025-26 NBA season when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Miami hopes to rebound after losing to the Magic 125-121 in Orlando. The will be without last season’s leading scorer, Tyler Herro, who is recovering from left ankle surgery. Terry Rozier (not with the team) and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis are on the inactive list as well.Meanwhile, the Grizzlies, which opened their season on Wednesday with a 128-122 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, are also shorthanded. Memphis’ lengthy injury list already got longer two days into the season. Already without key contributors like Zach Edey, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome, Ja Morant and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s availability is now uncertain. If Morant is out, Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to take a bigger role, particularly on offense.Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Heat (+140) vs. Grizzlies (-165)Odds: Heat (+4.5) vs. Grizzlies (-4.5)Total (O/U): Heat (o233.5 -105) vs. Grizzlies (u233.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies previewHeat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the loss to the Magic that he kept Ke’el Ware on the bench for too long. The seven-footer contributed seven points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 14 minutes.If Spoelstra wants to bump Ware’s minutes, Nikola Jovic, one of the team’s best shooters, could get limited action. How Spoelstra will adjust after wilting in Orlando remains to be seen. Regardless of who plays, the Heat need some scoring punch to make up for Tyler Herro’s absence.Ja Morant opened the new season with a sizzling 35-point night against the Pelicans. Morant, dealing with left ankle soreness, could be held out. Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama and rookie Cedric Coward, who had a solid debut, are expected to step up if Morant is out.Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineupsHeatPG: Davion Mitchell | SG: Norman Powell | SF: Andrew Wiggins | PF: Kel’el Ware | C: Bam AdebayoGrizzliesPG: Ja Morant | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Jock LandaleMiami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tipsThe Heat simply need Norman Powell to put up buckets to compensate for Tyler Herro’s absence. Powell, who had 28 points against the Magic, could ease past his 21.5 (O/U) points prop.Kel’el Ware had seven points in limited minutes in the Heat’s preseason opener in Orlando. Behind Erik Spoelstra’s promise to play him more, Ware could blow past his 8.5 (O/U) against the Grizzlies’ injury-ravaged frontline.Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies predictionIf Ja Morant plays, the Memphis Grizzlies could comfortably go up 2-0 in the season. If he is out, the gritty Miami Heat could pull off an upset or lose but cover the +4.5 spread.