Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum on November 24th.
The Miami Heat will head into this game on the back of a 113-104 win against the Indiana Pacers, helping them improve to 14-9 on the season.
The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, are coming off a 93-97 loss against the Toronto Raptors. With this loss, they are tied for the third spot with the Heat.
Miami Heat Injury Report
The Miami Heat will continue to feature a number of names on their injury report as they head to Milwaukee.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will remain absent in this game as well. This will be Butler's fourth game out of the rotation. Having suffered a tailbone bruise earlier in the week, he was listed as out for the road trip.
Adebayo will also remain out due to a thumb injury. Sustaining a UCL tear earlier this week, Adebayo will be out for a significant amount of time.
Other injuries will see Markieff Morris and Marcus Garrett out of the rotation. Morris is still recovering from neck whiplash while Garrett is nursing a wrist injury.
Victor Oladipo will also continue to be out of the rotation due to knee injury. There has been no update on a timeline for his return.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks' injury report will feature a number of key figures from the rotation.
A major absence from the side could be in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The superstar suffered a calf injury prior to the game in Toronto. Sitting out the game against the Raptors, Antetokounmpo has been listed as doubtful to start against the Miami Heat.
Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo and Semi Ojeleye have all been listed out for the game. Lopez has barely played for the Milwaukee Bucks this season and will continue to nurse a back injury.
DiVincenzo is due to return from an ankle injury this season, however, there is no set timeline for this. Ojeleye will also miss the game due to a calf injury.
Although they have been mentioned on the injury report, DeMarcus Cousins and George Hill have been listed as probable to play. Cousins is experiencing some foot soreness, whereas Hill is having some knee problems. Both are likely to be available in the game against Miami.
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat won't see many changes to their starting rotation. With a number of key players missing from the roster, the Heat have made some changes to adapt to the situation.
Bringing Tyler Herro into the starting shooting guard spot has seen Duncan Robinson move into the small forward position.
With Bam Adebayo's absence, DeWayne Dedmon has entered the role of starting center. Omer Yurtseven functions as a backup center in the current rotation.
With Kyle Lowry playing the role of starting point guard, the Miami Heat have seen Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro also share playmaking duties when Lowry moves to the bench.
The Miami Heat currently are undersized. However, they make up for this by adding a number of shooting threats to their rotation. With Max Strus and Caleb Martin coming off the bench, the Heat have some depth in the backcourt.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks will be significantly shorthanded ahead of their game against the Miami Heat. Missing one of their key players, the Bucks will have to make significant adjustments to make up for what Giannis Antetokounmpo brings to the table.
Antetokounmpo's absence sees Pat Connaughton entering the starting rotation. While there is no genuine power forward in the starting lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks space the floor with shooters such as Grayson Allen and Khris Middleton.
Bobby Portis starts at center in the absence of Brook Lopez. While DeMarcus Cousins didn't play against the Raptors, he functions as the backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Milwaukee may also see significant minutes from George Hill off the bench. Replacing Jrue Holiday as the point guard, his playmaking ability will be important for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5’s
Miami Heat
G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - DeWayne Dedmon
Milwaukee Bucks
G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Pat Connaughton | F - Khris Middleton | C - Bobby Portis