Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat at the Fiserv Forum on November 24th.

The Miami Heat will head into this game on the back of a 113-104 win against the Indiana Pacers, helping them improve to 14-9 on the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, are coming off a 93-97 loss against the Toronto Raptors. With this loss, they are tied for the third spot with the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler looks to make a play for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will continue to feature a number of names on their injury report as they head to Milwaukee.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will remain absent in this game as well. This will be Butler's fourth game out of the rotation. Having suffered a tailbone bruise earlier in the week, he was listed as out for the road trip.

DK Nation @dklive NBA INJURY ALERT: Heat SF Jimmy Butler (tailbone) will miss the next two games. NBA INJURY ALERT: Heat SF Jimmy Butler (tailbone) will miss the next two games. https://t.co/8f8fbZpoVS

Adebayo will also remain out due to a thumb injury. Sustaining a UCL tear earlier this week, Adebayo will be out for a significant amount of time.

Other injuries will see Markieff Morris and Marcus Garrett out of the rotation. Morris is still recovering from neck whiplash while Garrett is nursing a wrist injury.

Victor Oladipo will also continue to be out of the rotation due to knee injury. There has been no update on a timeline for his return.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up ahead of a game

The Milwaukee Bucks' injury report will feature a number of key figures from the rotation.

A major absence from the side could be in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The superstar suffered a calf injury prior to the game in Toronto. Sitting out the game against the Raptors, Antetokounmpo has been listed as doubtful to start against the Miami Heat.

Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo and Semi Ojeleye have all been listed out for the game. Lopez has barely played for the Milwaukee Bucks this season and will continue to nurse a back injury.

DiVincenzo is due to return from an ankle injury this season, however, there is no set timeline for this. Ojeleye will also miss the game due to a calf injury.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Bucks' injury report for Saturday vs. visiting Heat:

-- Giannis Antetokounmpo, doubtful (calf).

-- DeMarcus Cousins, probable (foot)

-- George Hill, probable (knee)

-- Brook Lopez, out (back)

-- Donte DiVincenzo, out (ankle)

-- Semi Ojeleye, out (calf) Bucks' injury report for Saturday vs. visiting Heat:-- Giannis Antetokounmpo, doubtful (calf).-- DeMarcus Cousins, probable (foot)-- George Hill, probable (knee)-- Brook Lopez, out (back)-- Donte DiVincenzo, out (ankle)-- Semi Ojeleye, out (calf)

Although they have been mentioned on the injury report, DeMarcus Cousins and George Hill have been listed as probable to play. Cousins is experiencing some foot soreness, whereas Hill is having some knee problems. Both are likely to be available in the game against Miami.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry in conversation with Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat won't see many changes to their starting rotation. With a number of key players missing from the roster, the Heat have made some changes to adapt to the situation.

Bringing Tyler Herro into the starting shooting guard spot has seen Duncan Robinson move into the small forward position.

With Bam Adebayo's absence, DeWayne Dedmon has entered the role of starting center. Omer Yurtseven functions as a backup center in the current rotation.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Ömer played big minutes tonight with career highs across the board. #YURTSZN is in full force. 🎰Ömer played big minutes tonight with career highs across the board. #YURTSZN is in full force. 🎰Ömer played big minutes tonight with career highs across the board. https://t.co/HyUrFR724i

With Kyle Lowry playing the role of starting point guard, the Miami Heat have seen Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro also share playmaking duties when Lowry moves to the bench.

The Miami Heat currently are undersized. However, they make up for this by adding a number of shooting threats to their rotation. With Max Strus and Caleb Martin coming off the bench, the Heat have some depth in the backcourt.

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks will be significantly shorthanded ahead of their game against the Miami Heat. Missing one of their key players, the Bucks will have to make significant adjustments to make up for what Giannis Antetokounmpo brings to the table.

Antetokounmpo's absence sees Pat Connaughton entering the starting rotation. While there is no genuine power forward in the starting lineup, the Milwaukee Bucks space the floor with shooters such as Grayson Allen and Khris Middleton.

Dalton Sell @sell_dalton NBA leaders in “wide open” 3-point attempts.



• Grayson Allen - 113 attempts (50 makes)

• LaMelo Ball - 103 attempts (46 makes)

• Jaren Jackson Jr. - 90 attempts (38 makes)

• Darius Garland - 90 attempts (36 makes)



Thriving. NBA leaders in “wide open” 3-point attempts.• Grayson Allen - 113 attempts (50 makes)• LaMelo Ball - 103 attempts (46 makes)• Jaren Jackson Jr. - 90 attempts (38 makes)• Darius Garland - 90 attempts (36 makes)Thriving. https://t.co/0qYQLRQx5u

Bobby Portis starts at center in the absence of Brook Lopez. While DeMarcus Cousins didn't play against the Raptors, he functions as the backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee may also see significant minutes from George Hill off the bench. Replacing Jrue Holiday as the point guard, his playmaking ability will be important for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5’s

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - DeWayne Dedmon

Milwaukee Bucks

G - Jrue Holiday | G - Grayson Allen | F - Pat Connaughton | F - Khris Middleton | C - Bobby Portis

Edited by David Nyland