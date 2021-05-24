Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 24th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat will try to bounce back against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series at Fiserv Forum on Monday.

The previous contest between the two Eastern Conference powerhouses ended in an overtime win for the Bucks, who handed the Heat a 109-107 defeat in overtime last Saturday.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton drained a mid-range jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to break a 107-all tie. The No. 3 seeded Bucks avoided another postseason loss to the No. 6 seed Miami Heat, who eliminated them from last year’s playoffs.

Middleton scored 27 points and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to guide the home team to a 1-0 lead in the series.

Jrue Holiday #21 knocks the basketball away from Goran Dragic #7

Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat’s franchise player, couldn’t get going as the Milwaukee Bucks defenders hounded him into a 4-of-22 shooting night. However, he nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Goran Dragic came off the bench to lead the visitors with 25 points, while Duncan Robinson shot 7-of-13 from the three-point arc for 24 points.

Butler knotted up the score at 99-all in regulation to send the game into overtime, while Dragic tied the game with a three with 20.6 seconds left in overtime.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will be missing just one player for Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks series. They submitted Victor Oladipo’s name on their injury report for Monday's matchup.

So Omer Yurtseven in it, but no Victor Oladipo, who was not in town when taken. Years from now we'll reflect on our favorite 2020-21 Yurtseven moments. https://t.co/nB9v5BEj9T — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 19, 2021

On May 13, Oladipo underwent surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. It was the second time that he had the same surgery in his career. He will miss the Bucks series as well as the entirety of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have also submitted their injury report with one name on the list.

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for the game with an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and could rejoin the Bucks if they advance past the first round of the postseason.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Oladipo’s absence has prompted the Miami Heat backcourt to return to its regular rotation, with Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro taking up most of the minutes for coach Erik Spoelstra.

Arriving from the Houston Rockets during a trade deadline deal, Oladipo was eventually inserted into the starting lineup. However, his injury forced the Heat to shut him down for the season.

Duncan Robinson is feeling it early ♨️ pic.twitter.com/R2AQMl0TKE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks

The 6-foot-6 Antetokounmpo’s playing time has been sporadic during the regular season, and the team’s regular rotation shouldn’t be affected too much without him.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat:

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks:

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez

