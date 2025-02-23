Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

One of the biggest matchups of Sunday's NBA schedule is the Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks showdown at the Fiserv Forum. The Heat continue their five-game road trip, coming off a win over the Toronto Raptors. The Bucks, on the other hand, have won three games in a row.

The Heat are 1-2 in their current road trip, with losses to the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder. Milwaukee has big wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers and Washington Wizards. The Bucks finally have a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed a bunch of games before the All-Star break.

Sunday's game will also be the third matchup of the season between the two teams. The Bucks won the first two on Nov. 26 via a score of 106-103 and on Jan. 12, which was a blowout 125-96 victory. The Heat have only three wins in the last 10 regular-season games against Milwaukee.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Details and Odds

The Heat-Bucks game is scheduled to take place at the Fiserv, Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Sun in Florida and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Heat (+165) vs. Bucks (-199)

Spread: Heat +5 (-110) vs. Bucks -5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat o221.5 (-110) vs. Bucks u221.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Tips

Heat Betting Trends

The Miami Heat are 8-15 when they are the underdogs this season.

The Heat are 1-4 in their last five games.

The Heat are 1-3-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The total has gone OVER twice in Miami's last five games.

Bucks Betting Trends

The Milwaukee Bucks are 26-14 if they are favored to win this season.

The Bucks are 4-1 in their last five games.

The Bucks are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone UNDER three times in Milwaukee's last five games.

Player Props

Tyler Herro has an over/under of 23.5 points via Bet365. Bet on Herro to go OVER (-110) against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bam Adebayo is favored to go OVER (-125) 16.5 points via DraftKings. Expect Adebayo to hit the mark and score at least 17 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on "The Greek Freak" to go OVER (-120) against the Miami Heat.

Damian Lillard is favored to go OVER (-149) 23.5 points via Sleeper. Expect "Dame Time" to score 24 points or more.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are favored to beat the Miami Heat at home on Sunday night. The Bucks are starting to build some momentum following their acquisition of Kyle Kuzma. The Heat, on the other hand, are still adjusting to the addition of Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell.

The prediction is a win for the Bucks, with the Heat covering the spread and the total going OVER 221.5 points.

