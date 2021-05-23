Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - May 24th, 2021 | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday.

The first game saw impressive defensive displays from both teams, with neither the Bucks nor the Heat managing a sizeable lead. But the Milwaukee Bucks drew first blood over their conference rivals, winning 109-107, thanks to a clutch mid-range jumper from Khris Middleton with 0.5 seconds left in overtime.

The Miami Heat, who eliminated the Bucks in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs, will look to draw parity in the series. The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, will look to take a 2-0 lead and inch closer to the next round of the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks | Game 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time: Monday, May 24th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Miami Heat Preview

Precious Achiuwa of the Miami Heat

It is always a tense affair in the postseason. Unfortunately, the pressure got to the Miami Heat frontcourt, which recorded only 38 of their 107 points against the Bucks on the night.

Duncan Robinson recorded 24 points for the Miami Heat, doing so with a 7-13 shooting from the three-point range. Goran Dragic led the team with 25 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat

Although Jimmy Butler made a buzzer-beating layup to send the game to overtime, the forward endured a difficult night scoring the ball for the Miami Heat. The Heat had to rely on their guards, who produced at an exceptionally high level.

🚨 JIMMY BUTLER SCORES AS TIME EXPIRES TO FORCE OVERTIME IN GAME 1! 🚨@MiamiHEAT 99@Bucks 99#NBAPlayoffs on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ALgIvifRz4 — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2021

Butler shot a measly 4 of 22 from the field but ended the game with 17 points, seven of which came from the free-throw line. He was well guarded by the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Butler finished the game two assists shy of a triple-double, though.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Khris Middleton (#22) of the Milwaukee Bucks

Mike Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks rose to the occasion in front of their home fans to defeat the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA playoffs first round. Overcoming the Heat in a seven-game series could inspire the Bucks to a deep playoffs run, as they have lost both previous postseason matchups against last year's finalists.

The Milwaukee Bucks were impressive defensively and did a good job protecting the paint, limiting the Miami Heat to only 24 points. Khris Middleton led the team with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Jrue Holiday contributed 20 points and 11 assists.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an imperious outing in Game 1, registering 26 points and 18 rebounds. Despite going 6 of 13 from the line coupled with a 10-second free-throw violation, it was a good day's work for the Milwaukee Bucks forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo today:



26 Points

18 Rebounds

5 Assists

3 Steals pic.twitter.com/5RB7mR0QJL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 22, 2021

Antetokounmpo showed signs of improvement in the game, which was significant, as he has found it difficult getting past the Miami Heat defense in the past. He finished the game with a sleeve to avert what seemed like an impending elbow injury, though.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte Divincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Heat vs Bucks Prediction

The Miami Heat struggled for the better part of the season and might have a tough time clawing their way back into the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Bucks look energized and seem like the favorites to win Game 2.

The Bucks could go 2-0 up in the series if they can protect the paint and guard the 3-point line with gusto. An improvement in their 5-of-31 shooting from beyond the arc could also tip Game 2 in favor of the Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat frontcourt has their job cut out, and Bam Adebayo and Butler will need to do a better job in terms of scoring.

Where to watch the Heat vs Bucks Game 2?

The Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 first-round 2021 NBA playoffs matchup will be televised nationally on ESPN. Local coverage will be on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Sun. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.