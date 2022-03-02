Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - March 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Wednesday, March 2. In their three meetings this season, the Heat have won twice.

The Heat come into this game after a brilliant 112-99 win against the in-form Chicago Bulls. Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro added 20 points apiece to lead the Heat from the front. Chicago tried to make a comeback, but the strong Heat defense prevailed.

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, also got a win after consecutive defeats, beating the Charlotte Hornets 130-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo starred for the Bucks, scoring 26 points on 60% shooting from the field. Milwaukee dominated the first half, scoring 76 points, enroute to a dominant win.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 2, 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 3, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI.

Miami Heat Preview

Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Despite facing many injuries and setbacks, the franchise remains the top seed in the East, and look like contenders for the championship. They are ranked sixth and seventh respectively in defensive and offensive rating.

Players like Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have been key to their success. Others like Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have also come to the fore.

The Heat's depth makes them a threat against any big team, and come the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how they fare.

Against the Bucks, the team will be high on confidence, as they are on a four-game winning streak. If they can continue their good form, the Heat will fancy their chances of beating the Bucks for the third time this season.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has been a key part of the Miami Heat since he made his way into the team in 2019.

He has once again made the team a force to be reckoned with, and this season it looks like Butler is set to win it all after falling in the NBA Finals in 2020. The 32 -year- old has been in and out with injuries, but whenever he has played, Butler has been extremely impactful.

Jimmy Buckets scored 15 points for the Heat in their win against the Bulls. He looked to be short of his best, shooting only 30.8% from the field.

The team will hope for him to fare better against the Bucks. Butler's ability from mid-range could be key at the Fiserv Forum as the Heat look to floor the defending champions once again.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Gabe Vincent; G - Duncan Robinson; F - Jimmy Butler; F - PJ Tucker; C - Bam Adebayo.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the fourth seed in the East, with a 37-25 season record.

They have not been in the best of form lately, and will have to start performing better if they are to finish in the top 3 in the Eastern Conference. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have been magnificent this campaign. Another player who has done well for the Bucks is Bobby Portis.

The 27-year-old has been a menace at both ends of the floor. He has averaged 15.7 PPG and 9.2 RPG, while shooting at 41.6% from the three-point range. His ability to play hard and deliver vital buckets has made him one of the main players in the Bucks' roster.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



@we_energies Bucks win big over the Hornets last night scoring 130 points. Bucks win big over the Hornets last night scoring 130 points. ⚡️ @we_energies ⚡️ https://t.co/V8VR9xXrFP

With just 20 games left in the regular season, the Bucks will look to go on a hot streak. However, they are up against the best team in the East. If they are to overpower the Heat, they will have to play their best basketball.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in terrific form this season. He is averaging 29.4 PPG, 11.4 RPG and 6.0 APG in 51 games. His exploits have helped him climb up the MVP conversations. If the Greek Freak continues displaying top-notch performances, he could be on his way to winning his third MVP award.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks An efficient night.



26 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST | 4 BLK | 2 STL An efficient night. 26 PTS | 16 REB | 6 AST | 4 BLK | 2 STL https://t.co/ehtsFy5Lqx

The last time the Bucks faced the Heat, Antetokounmpo failed to make any impact, scoring only 15 points on 7-12 shooting. However, this time, he will hope to fare better, and lead the Bucks to a win at home over their arch-rivals.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Bobby Portis.

Heat vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Heat and the Bucks are two of the best teams in the NBA. They are strong favorites to come out of the East, and could face each other in the playoffs. Coming into this game, the Milwaukee Bucks could grab a win, as they are playing at home.

Where to watch the Heat vs Bucks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Edited by Bhargav