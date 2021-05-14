Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two Eastern Conference heavyweights will clash in a Saturday night matinee event as the Miami Heat lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum arena. The enticing fixture represents their final meeting of the 2020-21 season.

Both sides have playoff history from last year when the Miami Heat pulled off a major upset, beating the mighty Bucks in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The ongoing campaign has witnessed the teams clash in a two-game mini-series back in December. The Milwaukee Bucks drew first blood with a 144-97 victory on the 29th. The Miami Heat turned the tables on their opponents with a 119-108 win on 30th December.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, May 15th, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Sunday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat are firing on all cylinders and have won four games in a row ahead of Saturday's contest. The reigning Eastern Conference champs have also won eight of their past 10 games. Erik Spoelstra's men are tied for 5th spot alongside the New York Knicks with a 39-31 record behind them.

Playing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, the Miami Heat proved their mettle as fierce competitors, schooling Joel Embiid and co. in a 106-94 win. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo recorded a combined total of 39 points and 17 rebounds, while Tyler Herro (18 points) and Goran Dragic (15 points, 6 assists) played their roles to perfection off the bench.

tremendous stuff here. 40-year-old Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem makes his season debut only to get ejected, after 2 minutes of play, for altercation with Dwight Howard. pic.twitter.com/vXLGS3IO5y — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 14, 2021

Long-time Miami Heat favorite Udonis Haslem was ejected with two technical fouls as he and the 76ers' Dwight Howard exchanged a few heated words.

Speaking after the game, Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the altercation:

''That's my favorite moment of the season so far. Just excessive passion, competitiveness and anger. Just love it. And that's why we roll with UD. Everybody in that locker room just has great respect and love for him.''

Key player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler likes his side's chances against anybody in the postseason. ''Nobody intimidates us,'' Butler said after their takedown of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 5x All-Star is one of the best two-way players in the game today. He is coming off a 21-point performance in which he also added five rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes from the floor. Butler has recorded three 20+ point outings in his last four appearances.

The All-NBA talent has played 52 games for the Miami Heat this season, averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game. The 10th year guard is shooting an efficient 49.7% from the field and 86.3% from the free-throw line.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn l Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson l Small Forward - Jimmy Butler l Power Forward - Trevor Ariza l Center - Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are right on the trail of the second-placed Brooklyn Nets in the East, only one game behind with a 45-25 record.

After dropping a game against the Spurs, the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back with two straight victories against the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Pacers. Coach Budenholzer's side have hit their stride, winning eight of their past ten games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player with 40 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 75% shooting in a game since Charles Barkley in 1988. pic.twitter.com/AqdaPkqgdI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 14, 2021

Khris Middleton has been in exceptional form this season, while new acquisition Jrue Holiday has quickly elevated himself as the third-best player on their new-look roster. Middleton is averaging 20.4 points and 5.4 assists per game while Holiday is tallying 17.7 points and six assists per contest for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks

2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is making a statement with his dominating performances of late. The 'Greek Freak' has recorded 20 points or more in six of his past seven outings. The reigning DPOY is coming off a monster outing against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, tallying a mammoth 40 points to go along with 15 boards and six assists in a winning presentation for his side.

Giannis has proven to be the guiding force behind the Milwaukee Bucks' impressive record this season as he prepares to take his side deep into the playoffs. The 26-year-old will be hungry to clinch the season series against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at home on Saturday.

In 60 appearances for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis has averaged 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 33 minutes per game. The 5x All-Star is shooting a stellar 57% from the floor and 68.9% from the charity stripe.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez

Heat vs Bucks Match Prediction

Both the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will enter this contest with winning momentum. Emotions will be running high for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler as they battle to clinch a series win. The winner of their duel could bring victory to their side.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the fifth-best offensive rating and the 10th-best defensive rating. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have the 20th-best offensive rating to go along with the 8th-best defensive rating at this stage of the season. On that note, we predict the Milwaukee Bucks will emerge victorious on Saturday and extend their winning streak to three games.

