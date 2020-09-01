Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - September 2nd | Game 2

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, 6:30 PM ET (Thursday 4:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Miami Heat took an early lead in this series with an emphatic 115-104 win in Game 1. The Milwaukee Bucks will look hit back and level the series immediately with a win in Game 2.

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat were clinical in their Game 1 win with Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic leading the way. Jae Crowder's stellar defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo was integral to the Miami Heat as they took Game 1.

Jimmy Butler had a career playoff night with 40 points while Dragic put up 27. Bam Adebayo played his role to perfection with 6 offensive rebounds and 6 assists. Tyler Herro continued to show his class with some late-game three-pointers that gave the Miami Heat the crucial lead in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

The Miami Heat will have to lock in on the defensive end to continue to hold down the Milwaukee Bucks as they look to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Key player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler in action for the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has been phenomenal in the playoffs so far. He has been scoring relentlessly on the offensive end and putting immense pressure on oppositions on the defensive end. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor and his leadership will be key for the Miami Heat in this series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami Heat predicted lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Also Read: NBA News Update: Lakers legend comments on LeBron James' legacy, Damian Lillard makes big announcement post-bubble exit

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a shocking loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a rare off-night, struggling to get in the paint and score. The Milwaukee Bucks will rue the 19 turnovers which eventually led to their loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled all night and had just 18 points. He went just 4-12 from the foul line and had 6 turnovers. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez had 20-point games but it was not enough to keep up with the Miami Heat scoring.

The Milwaukee Bucks will need to regroup after this loss and hope that Giannis finds his rhythm as they head into Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

Key player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee Bucks uniform

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the key player for the Milwaukee Bucks all season long. He has been nearly unstoppable on the offensive end and his stellar defense has earned him the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. He will need to shake off his poor performance in Game 1 and dominate the Miami Heat as the Milwaukee Bucks look to level the series.

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineup

George Hill, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Prediction

We expect the Milwaukee Bucks to take back Game 2 against the Miami Heat to level this series. Giannis will likely come back with a vengeance after his poor showing in Game 1. Jimmy Butler and company will need to keep up the defensive intensity to keep their lead in the series.

Look out for Giannis Antetokounmpo taking on Jae Crowder once again. Also keep an eye out on the combination of Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic in Game 2.

Where to watch Heat vs Bucks?

This game will be broadcast on national television on ESPN. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA's new memo for guests: Officials not to be disturbed, coaches will have to make a huge sacrifice