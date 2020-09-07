Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - September 8th, 2020 | Game 5

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 8th, 6:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 4 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

With an overtime win in Game 4 on Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks avoided a sweep against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. But how will they fare in Game 5 with Giannis Antetokounmpo injured?

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat suffered their first playoff defeat of the season in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. They were unable to hold onto their lead in the fourth quarter and eventually lost the game 118-115 in overtime.

Despite their loss, the Miami Heat put on a great performance with Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson leading the way. Tyler Herro continued to impress with his clutch three-point shooting down the stretch.

The Miami Heat will need to adjust to the bucks' free-flowing offense with Giannis off the court. They will look to close out this series in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

With his current form, Jimmy Butler continues to be the key player for the Miami Heat. He has been a scoring threat on the offensive end of the floor while also forcing turnovers and stealing the ball on the defensive end.

Jimmy Butler will need to rally his men to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 where they hope to close out this series.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder, Bam Adebayo

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks live to fight another day after their overtime win in Game 4. Khris Middleton was the star of the show with 36 points in 48 minutes of play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes before his ankle injury forced him to leave the game. He had 19 points in the limited minutes he played. The Milwaukee Bucks' bench stepped up big time to save them from elimination in this game.

The Milwaukee Bucks will need to find a way to play without their MVP Giannis, who seemed to be unable to pivot on his injured ankle. The Milwaukee Bucks will need Middleton to step up once again in Game 5 if they hope to make it past the Miami Heat.

Key Player - Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton was on fire for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4

With Giannis injured, Khris Middleton will be the key player for the Milwaukee Bucks going forward in this series. He will need to replicate his Game 4 performance with the Miami Heat defense closing in on him. Middleton's success in making plays for his teammates will be crucial to the Milwaukee Bucks' chances in Game 5.

With Giannis' health in question, we are unsure whether or not he will be in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo/Marvin Williams, Brook Lopez

Heat vs Bucks Prediction

We expect the Miami Heat to take Game 5 with relative ease. Their loss in Game 4 was merely a result of not being prepared for a fast-flowing offense in Giannis' absence. We expect coach Spoelstra to come up with the necessary adjustments to stop the Milwaukee Bucks' offense.

Giannis' health will be a major question going into this game. Khris Middleton will have to take over the scoring in this must-win game to keep the Milwaukee Bucks alive in this series.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The game will be available on National TV in the US on TNT. Fans in India can catch the tie on Sony Six. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

