Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off for the first time in the 2020-21 season on Friday. Both teams have had their campaigns impacted by injuries and enter this game on the back of two consecutive losses.

The Miami Heat have found it difficult to keep up with the league's best teams this season. They've dropped two straight games against the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, falling to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference in the process. This is the final pitstop on their current four-game road trip.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have shown some signs of improvement lately but they were absolutely decimated in their last two games in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. Chris Finch's men have the worst record in the NBA right now and aren't expected to improve their seeding much over the next few weeks.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report

Miami Heat

Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic has been struggling from the field lately and missed the game against Denver on Wednesday. He hasn't featured in the latest injury report and should be available to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Victor Oladipo did not join the team on their current road trip and is sidelined indefinitely for the time being with right knee soreness. Andre Iguodala has featured in the last five games for the Miami Heat but he's doubtful tonight with a sore hip.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns missed the last two matchups due to personal reasons and the Minnesota Timberwolves evidently felt his absence. Towns' name wasn't mentioned in the latest injury report and he's expected to feature against the Miami Heat.

Malik Beasley is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a grade three hamstring injury. He's likely done for the season. Jaylen Nowell is the only other questionable name for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a right tibia contusion.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kendrick Nunn regained his starting spot at the start of the season and hasn't lost it yet despite Tyler Herro knocking on the door. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson hasn't been as effective as he was last season but has started in every game that he's played for the Miami Heat this season.

Jimmy Butler is the team leader and will be occupying the primary wing spot. Trevor Ariza had a slow start to life with the Miami Heat but he's quickly made the power forward spot his own. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo continues to be the second-most creative outlet for the team after Butler.

The likes of Herro, Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa are expected to chip in with quality minutes off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Ricky Rubio continues to start at point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves despite D'Angelo Russell's return. The two split their minutes evenly. Meanwhile, Josh Okogie has been a defensive anchor in the backcourt.

Anthony Edwards leads all rookies in scoring and only recently brought up 1000 points in his career. He'll continue to start as the small forward. Another rookie, Jaden McDaniels, has impressed everyone with his two-way skills and will slot alongside Edwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns' return will push Naz Reid back into the second unit. Expect the likes of Jordan McLaughlin and Juancho Hernangomez to also contribute off the bench.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - Josh Okogie | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

