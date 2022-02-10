Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will head out to the Smoothie King Center to battle against the New Orleans Pelicans in a matchup between the Eastern and Western conferences. The Pelicans lost their previous meeting against the Heat by a fifteen-point margin away from home.

The Miami Heat extended their win-streak to three after beating the Washington Wizards in their previous fixture. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 40 points in the win, shooting an efficient 53.8% and 63.6% respectively.

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off back-to-back wins against the Houston Rockets, matching their longest winning streak of four games – set in December. The upcoming fixture is expected to be CJ McCollum’s first, since being traded from the Blazers.

The Heat (35-20) are placed first in the Eastern Conference standings, with the Milwaukee Bucks just 0.5 games behind. They have won three games in their ongoing road trip, which will come to an end after this game.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans (22-32) are ranked tenth in the Western Conference standings, as they fight to make the playoffs. Brandon Ingram has been the team’s leading scorer, averaging 22.9 points, along with 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 40 games.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Markieff Morris has not played since picking up a knock against the Denver Nuggets – early in the season and will continue to work towards match fitness. Victor Oladipo’s knee injury has him sidelined for a while now, including the upcoming fixture.

Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro are listed as probable for the match against the Pelicans, dealing with soreness in their left Achilles and right knee respectively. Chris Silva is ineligible to play, while the team has no players in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Player Name Status Reason Markieff Morris Out Return to competition reconditioning Victor Oladipo Out Right knee injury recovery Chris Silva Out Ineligible to play Tyler Herro Probable Right knee soreness Caleb Martin Probable Left Achilles soreness

New Orleans Pelicans

Center Willy Hernangomez will miss the Heat match-up, as he was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols last week. New signing Larry Nance Jr. will not be available as he recovers from a knee injury.

Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season after suffering from a torn ACL and sprained MCL in his right knee. The Pelicans will also play without the services of Zion Williamson, who continues to be out with no clear timetable on his return.

Player Name Status Reason Willy Hernangomez Out Health and safety protocols Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right knee ACL/MCL sprain Larry Nance Jr. Out Right knee soreness Zion Williamson Out Right foot fracture

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry, the team’s floor general will assume his backcourt duties alongside Duncan Robinson at shooting guard. Jimmy Butler has led the team in scoring, averaging 21.8 points and will start as a small forward, with support from P.J. Tucker at power forward. 24-year-old Bam Adebayo will be the Heat’s starting center.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Listen to those "Let's go HEAT" chants on this fast break. Volume up Listen to those "Let's go HEAT" chants on this fast break. Volume up 🔊 https://t.co/RCTJ9gPEYu

Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent are expected to lead the second unit, with support from Max Strus and Dewayne Dedmon. Omer Yurtseven could see an uptick in his minutes as well, having returned from the league’s health and safety protocols.

New Orleans Pelicans

Devonte’ Graham will team up with new signing CJ McCollum to take up the team’s backcourt duties. The Pels will be hoping for a much-needed boost from McCollum’s first appearance for the team. Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes will fill the forward positions, with Jonas Valanciunas starting at center.

Herbert Jones, along with new signing Tony Snell, is likely to join the second unit, alongside Garrett Temple, Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado. Trey Murphy and Gary Clark will also be available for use in the rotation for this game.

Miami Heat vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Duncan Robinson | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – P.J. Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard – Devonte’ Graham | Shooting Guard – CJ McCollum | Small Forward – Brandon Ingram | Power Forward – Jaxson Hayes | Center – Jonas Valanciunas.

Edited by David Nyland