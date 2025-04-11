The Miami Heat visit the Smoothie King Center on Friday to face the New Orleans Pelicans for their final road game of the regular season. It's an important game for the Heat since a win could help them have homecourt advantage in the first round of the play-in tournament.

Friday's game is also the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams. The Heat won the first one on New Year's Day 119-108 at the Kaseya Center. They have also dominated the Pelicans since 2020, winning eight of their last 10 meetings.

The game won't be televised nationally, but it's available on local channels such as FanDuel Sports Network Sun in Miami and the Gulf Coast Sports Network in New Orleans. It's also available via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV. Tipoff is scheduled at 8 p.m. EDT.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Heat (-800) vs. Pelicans (+550)

Spread: Heat -13 (-110) vs. Pelicans +13 (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat o215.5 (-110) vs. Pelicans u215.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Heat (36-44) are currently sitting in the final play-in tournament spot but could still end up as high as No. 8. They just have to win the final two games and hope that both the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls lose.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans (21-59) have nothing to play for and are already heading for the lottery. They won't have the best chance of getting the number one pick, but they are likely to end up with a high draft selection.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups

Heat

G - Tyler Herro | G - Alec Burks | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Bam Adebayo | C - Kel'el Ware

Pelicans

G - Jose Alvarado | G - Antonio Reeves | F - Bruce Brown | F - Kelly Olynyk | C - Yves Missi

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

Tyler Herro has an over/under of 22.5 points via DraftKings. He's favored to go OVER (-125), which is not a bad bet to make. He has scored at least 23 points in six of his last seven games.

Bam Adebayo is favored to go OVER (-121) 18.5 points via Caesars Sportsbook. Bet on Adebayo to hit the mark, which he has done in five of his last six games.

Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction

The Heat are heavily favored to beat the Pelicans despite being the road team. They are expected to have a relatively healthy lineup compared to the hosts, who have dealt with injury after injury this season. The prediction is a win for the Heat, covering the -13 spread and going OVER 215.5 points.

