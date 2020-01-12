Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th January 2020

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat hit the road to take on the Knicks

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

Date & Time: Sunday, 12th January 2019 (3:30 PM ET)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Last game results

Miami Heat (27-11): 113-117 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (10th January, Friday)

New York Knicks (10-29): 111-123 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (10th January, Friday)

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat have punched well above their weight this season. Boasting a 27-11 record to start the campaign, the Heat occupy the second spot in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Miami have had huge contributions from new acquisition Jimmy Butler, as well as rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro among others, and are now firm favourites to lock up a top-three seed in the East.

The Heat slumped to a shock defeat to the Brooklyn Nets last time around, but that was just their third defeat in their last 11 games.

They now travel to New York looking to get back to winning ways against a Knicks side that's among the worst in the association.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has made a bright start to his Miami career

One of the best two-way players in the league, Jimmy Butler has proven to be a valuable addition to this Miami roster.

Butler is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season. He's also attempting close to 10 free throws per game and is coming off a 33-point display against the Brooklyn Nets.

Butler was limited to 9 points in his previous outing against the Knicks and will be gunning for an improved showing this time around.

Heat predicted lineup

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson

New York Knicks Preview

Inexperience and a lack of star power are not recipes for success and the New York Knicks can certainly attest to that.

The Knicks have arguably the worst roster in the NBA and injuries to the likes of Julius Randle and Marcus Morris have only added to their woes.

The Knicks possess the second-worst record in the East and with games against the Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers to come, things do not look too promising for the New-York based franchise.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has had an inconsistent start to life in the NBA

RJ Barrett has proven to be quite a streaky shooter in his short time in the league. He's had games where he's looked unguardable and followed them up with abject displays against weak opposition.

That's something he will need to address going forward if he hopes to make a career in the NBA.

However, he does have plenty of potential and his numbers in his rookie season aren't too shabby; Barrett is averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, and he will relish the challenge the defense of the Miami Heat poses in his next outing.

Knicks predicted lineup

Bobby Portis, Reggie Bullock, Taj Gibson, RJ Barrett, Elfrid Payton

Heat vs Knicks Match Prediction

A battle between two teams trending in opposite directions has only one outcome - a comfortable Miami Heat victory.

Miami are averaging 111.4 points per game this season and should be able to score freely against a Knicks defense that's among the worst in the league.

The absence of players like Randle and Morris only make the Knicks' task that much more difficult and they should, in all likelihood, succumb to their 30th defeat of the season.

Where to watch Heat vs Knicks?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, TSN 2 and FOX Sports Sun from 3:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.