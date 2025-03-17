Miami Heat vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17, 2025

The Miami Heat vs New York Knicks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Monday. Miami is ninth in the East with a 29-38 record, while New York is third with a 42-24 record.

The two teams have played each other 139 times in the regular season, with the Knicks holding a 73-66 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with New York winning the previous two games.

They last played on March 2 when the Knicks won 116-112, behind Jalen Brunson’s 31 points, while Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 30 points.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 17, at Madison Square Garden.

The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Heat (+245) vs. Knicks (-305)

Spread: Heat (+7.5) vs. Knicks (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o212) vs. Knicks -110 (u212)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks preview

The Heat have really struggled off late and are on a seven-game losing streak. They have won just two of their past 10 games and are on a free fall in the standings.

They last played the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday and suffered a lopsided 125-91 loss. Kel’el Ware led Miami with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo had 18 points.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are coming off of a tough 97-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 29 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby had 23 points. Mikal Bridges and Miles McBride had 19 points each.

New York’s starters did a good job, but the bench players hardly contributed anything. While Golden State’s bench contributed 26 points, New York’s had just four.

The team did a good job competing until the final seconds, with Jalen Brunson out with a sprained ankle.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks betting props

Bam Adebayo’s points total is set at 18.5. While he hasn’t crossed that mark in three straight games, he might have a chance to do so against New York. Take a risk, and bet on the over.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ points total is set at 25.5. Despite getting into foul trouble early in the second quarter, Towns had a strong second half against the Warriors and showed a lot of fight. He's also New York’s primary offensive weapon and should score over 25.5 points.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a win at home. We expect the same. New York should cover the spread for a win in game where the team total goes past 212 points.

