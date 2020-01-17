Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 17th January 2020

Jason Mills FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Friday, 17 January 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Last game results

Miami Heat (28-12): 106-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs (Wednesday, 15 January 2020)

Oklahoma City Thunder (23-18): 121-130 loss to the Toronto Raptors (Wednesday, 15 January 2020)

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat missed the 2019 NBA playoffs but look to be a serious contender in the East for 2020. The Heat are 28-12 at nearly the midway mark of this season.

After the management rebuilt the roster by adding two key rookies (Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro) and free agent Jimmy Butler, the Heat are third in the Eastern Conference.

They dispatched the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night 106-100. It was Nunn who sparked the victory with 33 points in 31 minutes, while forward Bam Adebayo added a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Key Player: Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler is on his fourth team in as many years but appears comfortable and happy in Miami. He leads the Heat in scoring with 20.5 points per game.

Butler plays an all-around game providing Miami with 6.4 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game as well.

Heat predicted lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Myers Leonard, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

In the post-Russell Westbrook era, the Thunder are 23-18. They were the 6th seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket a year ago, and halfway through this season, without Westbrook or Paul George, they are seventh.

The Thunder started a three-game stretch of home games yesterday, losing to the Toronto Raptors 130-121. The Thunder shot over 50 percent for the game but allowed the Raptors to shoot a blistering 61 percent for the game and over 55 percent from the three-point arc.

In the losing effort, Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, Danilo Gallinari had 23, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21.

Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was initially drafted in 2018 by the Los Angeles Clippers. After his rookie season, the Clippers sent him to OKC as part of the Paul George deal.

Gilgeous-Alexander is enjoying a splendid sophomore season, averaging 20 points a game in 35.4 minutes - thus doubling his scoring average as a rookie.

Thunder predicted lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari, Terence Ferguson

Heat vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Miami Heat have risen to second overall in the Eastern conference and are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are, however, just 10-11 on the road, where they face the Thunder Friday night.

Before their victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the Heat lost easy games to both the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets, so they cannot take the Thunder for granted.

The Thunder began a three-game homestand yesterday losing to the Raptors, but are 13-8 at home.

Both of these teams are good defensively, with Miami holding opponents to 107.8 points per game and the Thunder only allowing 107.9.

The Heat will have to pick up their play on the road if they want to continue their resurgence in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder should be expected to win this close inter-conference affair.

Where to watch Heat vs Thunder?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports - Oklahoma and Sun.