Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will lock horns with the Orlando Magic in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup at Amway Center on Wednesday, December 17. In the previous encounter between the two teams earlier this season, the Miami Heat secured an impressive win on the night.

Jimmy Butler scored 36 points in that game to help the Heat clinch a comfortable victory. The Florida franchise has been playing extremely well this season, but injuries have hampered their campaign.

Miami come into this game on the back of a well-fought win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Coach Spoelstra's side will be keen to build upon that and put in a strong performance when they take the floor on Friday.

Pro Performance // Call him Gabe. Call him Nnamdi. He called Philly his own. 😤

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic come into the encounter after losing their most recent game to the Atlanta Hawks. They have struggled this season and hold a poor 5-24 record. The franchise will be hoping for a turn of fortunes on Friday as they look to get to a win and improve their dismal record.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris and Omer Yurtseven will all be out for the Heat in this game. To add to their woes, Miami has also reported Tyler Herro as questionable and Caleb Martin as out for the game. The former is suffering from a right quadriceps contusion, while the latter is out due to Health and Safety Protocol.

Player Name Status Reason Bam Adebayo Out Right Thumb Injury Jimmy Butler Out Tailbone Injury Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Knee Injury Omer Yurtseven Out Lower Back Bruise Tyler Herro Questionable Right Quadriceps Contusion

Bam Adebayo. Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out for tomorrow's game vs. Magic. Tyler Herro (quad contusion) and Omer Yurtseven (lower back bruise) are questionable.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic have reported Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, E'Twaun Moore, Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams to be out of the game due to injuries. Other Magic players Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris are all listed as questionable for this game.

Player Name Status Reason Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Injury E'Twaun Moore Out Left Knee Sprain Markelle Fultz Out Left Knee Injury Jalen Suggs Out Right Thumb fracture Mo Bamba Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Michael Carter-Williams Out Left Ankle Injury Cole Anthony Questionable Questionable Gary Harris Questionable Left Hamstring Tightness

Injury update: Some positive news as Jalen Suggs will not need surgery on his fractured thumb. He will be evaluated every two weeks to gauge healing.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have had to make numerous changes to their lineup due to the injuries they have suffered this season. Going into the game against the Magic, the team will start Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent on the backcourt. Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker will share the frontcourt, while Dewayne Dedmon starts at center for the Heat.

Needed these 21 points from Duncan tonight. 👌

Orlando Magic

The Magic team already have a bad record and going into this game, they will be missing key players as well. Coach Jamahl Mosley will likely start Terrance Ross and RJ Hampton in the backcourt if Cole Anthony remains unavailable for the game. Chuma Okeke and Franz Wagner will share the frontcourt, while Wendell Carter Jr. starts at center for the Magic.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry, Shooting Guard - Gabe Vincent, Small Forward - Duncan Robinson, Power Forward - PJ Tucker, Center - Dewayne Dedmon

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Terrance Ross, Shooting Guard - RJ Hampton, Small Forward - Chuma Okeke, Power Forward - Franz Wagner, Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

