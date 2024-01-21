Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | January 21, 2024

The Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic game will be played on January 21 as part of the six-game NBA slate on a Sunday. This is the second time that both teams will face off in the 2023-24 season with the Heat winning both those games.

Despite consecutive losses to the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks, the Miami Heat have managed to hold onto their position as the sixth-best team in the NBA Eastern Conference, with a record of 24-18.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic currently stand two games above a .500 winning percentage. Similar to their opponents, they have suffered consecutive losses and want to prevent a three-game losing streak.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic game will be played at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 21, and will start at 6pm Eastern Time. Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun share the television broadcast rights while both feeds are made available via online live stream subscription on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Heat (-110) vs Magic (-110)

Spread: Heat -1.5 (-110) vs +1.5 Magic (-110)

Total (O/U): Heat (u214.5) vs Magic (o214.5)

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Preview

Orlando Magic's starting forward Franz Wagner is currently on the injury list, still recovering from an ankle injury, and is anticipated to make his return by early February. Admiral Schofield and Gary Harris are also marked as 'out' and have no definite return time.

For the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro is listed as 'probable' with the team doctors to decide if he can play hours before the game. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Dru Smith are not expected to suit up as well against Orlando.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Predicted lineups

Kyle Lowry should be elevated back to starter status with Tyler Herro sidelined against the Magic. He joins Caleb Martin in the backcourt while Bam Adebayo occupies the center position. Nikola Jovic started in the Heat's last game and he should do so again with Jimmy Butler at forward.

Caleb Houstan starts at forward while Franz Wagner is out and he teams up with Goga Bitadze and Paolo Banchero as the team's starting frontcourt. Chuma Okeke and Jalen Suggs round up the Magic's starting five.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

22.69 is the NBA prop for Paolo Banchero in this game and he has only gone over the mark once in the last four games. It is quite risky to put him over since he likes to help other players get some shots as well.

On the other side, Jimmy Butler has 20.5 points as his NBA prop. He has gone over the mark twice in the last three games and should try to go over as the Heat try to avoid a three-game skid.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

This is quite a tough game to call and even with the home-court advantage to the Orlando Magic, they are the underdogs. Heat should win this with the total going under while the spread will be covered.

