Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Game: Top 10 player prop markets available

The Miami Heat take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. It should be an exciting matchup, as the play-in tournament delivered on night one. The Sixers have been on fire recently. They have won eight in a row and have been a different team since Joel Embiid returned from injury.

The Heat won their last two games of the season to make the 7-8 play-in game. The teams split the season series 2-2, with Miami winning the first two and Philly winning the next two.

The Heat will be without Terry Rozier, who is out with a neck injury, while Duncan Robinson is listed as probable. The Sixers will be without Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton. Joel Embiid is questionable but should play, and the same goes for KJ Martin.

The Sixers are -5.5 point favorites at home. There are plenty of other ways to bet on this one, including player props. Let’s take a look at 10 different player props that may have some value in this highly anticipated Eastern conference matchup.

Top Player Props in Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers (NBA Play-In Tournament)

No. 10 - Jimmy Butler Points - Over 23.5 (-105)

You are hoping Playoff Jimmy arrives for this one. Butler has made it a habit of turning up in the postseason. He should be extra motivated against his old team that allegedly chose Tobias Harris over Butler when shipping him to Miami.

Butler should be hungry to go off in this one and show off his postseason extra burst. He has eclipsed this number just twice in the month of April.

No. 9 - Joel Embiid Points - Under 30.5 (-115)

This one is risky, but Bam Adebayo and the Heat are a tough defense, which could keep Embiid in check.

More importantly Embiid is still battling his injury. The tough Miami defense and Embiid’s physical pain could be a combination which keeps the player under 30 points.

No. 8 - Nikola Jovic Points - Over 6.5 (-122)

This number seems low for the starter. He's capable of going off for 20 plus. Jovic should get more opportunities, as the Heat shorten their rotation and Rozier will be out for the game. Jovic has scored more than seven points in five of his last seven outings.

No. 7 - First Field Goal - Joel Embiid (+370)

This one is a longshot but a fun bet. Embiid should be able to win the tip in this one and would likely get the first touch and shot on the offensive end for the Sixers. He's the favorite for a reason, but it's still a solid plus price to take a small shot on.

No. 6 - Bam Adebayo Made 3-Pointers - Over 0.5 (+130)

This is a fun one because you just need one three from the big man. He should have the space to take one with the Sixers likely sagging off of him. Adebayo averages 1.5 attempts per game from downtown in games this month. He's 5-of-12 from the 3-point range in that span.

No. 5 - Duncan Robinson Made 3-Pointers - Over 1.5 (-135)

You have to lay a price but this seems like a lock. Robinson is probable but should be good to go in this one. He has been crucial to the Heat rotation this season when healthy.

He should also benefit from Rozier’s absence. He has struggled a bit while dealing with injury lately but averages 2.8 3-pointers made per game this season.

No. 4 - Jimmy Butler Pts+Reb+Ast - Over 35.5 (+105)

Here we are betting on Playoff Jimmy once again. Butler has shown the ability to do it all on the floor for the Heat when he's at his best. He could put together another superman performance, which would likely involve a box score stuffing stat line and you get a plus price.

No. 3 - Tyrese Maxey Assists - Over 6.5 (+124)

Maxey averages 6.2 assists per game, so this one is tricky. At least you get a plus price. You have to figure Maxey will be feeding Embiid a ton. However, he has only passed this mark once in his past four games. So hold your nose on this one.

No. 2 - Joel Embiid Blocks - Over 1.5 (+142)

Joel Embiid is the best rim protector on the floor. He could get a couple of blocks to cash a solid price here. He has blocked at least two shots in two of his five games played since returning from injury.

He averaged 1.7 this season, so there's some risk, but you only need two blocks from the big man in a game that figures to be a tight defensive matchup.

No. 1 - Jimmy Butler - Leading Scorer of the Game (+350)

Once again betting on Butler to take off and exact revenge on his old team. Butler could lead the Heat to the win with an incredible performance and be the leading scorer of the game. Butler only played in one of the games against the Sixers this season, where he had 20 points.

