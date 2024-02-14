Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for February 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Miami Heat on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup features the second game of their season, with the Heat 119-113 winning the first on Dec. 26.

The Heat (29-25) improved to the seventh position in the East with their 123-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday and will play on their second night of the back-to-back. They shot 51.7%, including 47.5% from the 3-point line going 19 of 40.

The 76ers (32-21) hold the fifth spot in the East, coming off back-to-back wins with new acquisition Buddy Hield who contributed 24 points, four rebounds and eight assists on 69.2% shooting, including 62.5% from beyond the arc. However, the 76ers have gone 0-4 in their last four home outings.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Miami Heat injury report for Feb. 14

The Heat have listed four players on their injury report. SG Terry Rozier (knee), SF Jimmy Butler (personal), SG Josh Richardson (right shoulder) and SG Dru Smith (knee) are out.

What happened to Terry Rozier and Jimmy Butler?

Terry Rozier suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Boston Celtics. The injury happened when Rozier tried to make a drive to the basket, with Jayson Tatum and Al Horford on the defense.

Rozier experienced a strained knee after an awkward landing, but fortunately, the injury isn't considered severe. He's listed as week-to-week and will undergo re-evaluation after participating in full-contact practice sessions.

In other news, Jimmy Butler will miss the upcoming game against the 76ers due to a family bereavement. His agent, Bernie Lee, stated:

"Jimmy and his family are requesting privacy at this time as they deal with this loss."

Rozier sat out the last game against the Bucks, while Butler was sidelined for the past two games.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 14

The 76ers have listed five players on the injury report. SG De'Anthony Melton (back), PF Nicolas Batum (hamstring/hip), PF Tobias Harris (hip), C Joel Embiid (knee) and PF Robert Covington (knee) are out.

What happened to Joel Embiid?

The reigning MVP, who sat out five games in January because of swelling in his knee, returned to play against the Warriors on January 30, despite his knee still being in a compromised state.

In the fourth quarter, an incident involving Jonathan Kuminga falling on his knee resulted in a lateral meniscus tear in that same left leg.

Embiid underwent a successful surgery to repair the meniscus and was reported to miss and be re-evaluated approximately four weeks following the surgery, per reports.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The marquee matchup between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Sun for home and away coverages. The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV which grants access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

