Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Injury Report for March 18 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Wells Fargo Center will serve as the battleground for an Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Both teams, boasting identical 37-30 records, are in a struggle for a favorable playoff seeding to avoid the play-in tournament. The Heat, having emerged victorious in both prior encounters this season, aim to extend their dominance over the 76ers with a season sweep on Philadelphia's home court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Miami Heat injury report for March 18

The Heat have listed five players on their injury report: SG Josh Richardson (shoulder), PF Kevin Love (heel) and SG Tyler Herro (foot) are out, while PF Nikola Jovic (hamstring) and SF Jimmy Butler (foot) are game-time decisions.

Player Status Injury Josh Richardson out shoulder Kevin Love out heel Tyler Herro out foot Nikola Jovic GTD hamstring Jimmy Butler GTD foot

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been sidelined for the last 10 games due to a right foot injury, diagnosed as medial tendinitis.

Consequently, the former Sixth Man of the Year has remained absent from the court, undergoing a platelet-rich plasma injection to address the lingering ailment during their recent four-game stretch. The Miami Herald indicates that Herro will undergo reassessment within the next 1-2 weeks following the aforementioned treatment.

Apart from the right foot issue, Herro has also contended with a left knee hyperextension; but recent reports suggest that he has recuperated from the setback.

These injuries are the latest in a series of health challenges for the guard all season. Herro's availability has been restricted, having appeared in only 36 games for the Heat, with foot discomfort since the All-Star break being a recurrent concern.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Mar. 18

The 76ers have listed five players on their injury report: PF Kai Jones (right hamstring), C Joel Embiid (knee), PF Robert Covington (knee) and SG De'Anthony Melton (back) are out, while PF Tobias Harris (ankle) is questionable.

Player Status Injury Kai Jones out right hamstring Joel Embiid out knee Tobias Harris questionable ankle Robert Covington out knee De'Anthony Melton out back

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said on Saturday that doctors have conducted a re-evaluation of Joel Embiid and are content with his recovery following meniscus surgery on his left knee.

Speculation has swirled around Embiid's status since his meniscus surgery on Feb. 6. Despite Embiid expressing optimism on Feb. 29 about returning for the playoffs, there is uncertainty regarding his rehabilitation.

Since sustaining the injury against Golden State on Jan. 30, Embiid has been sidelined for 21 games. In his absence, the Philadelphia 76ers have haad a notable decline, slipping from third to eighth in the Eastern Conference, going 8-13.