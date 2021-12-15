Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will continue to keep pushing in the absence of Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. It’s a matchup between two teams who've been struggling with injuries in their last two games.

Erik Spoelstra’s wards have been more than decent without their two All-Stars. Before their loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they soundly beat the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls. The Miami Heat beat the defending champs with the Bucks’ Big 3 and the Bulls that still had many of their stars. They just need to execute better and hope for their shots to fall again.

The Philadelphia 76ers, meanwhile, were blown out by the Memphis Grizzlies in their last game despite the late scratching of Joel Embiid and Seth Curry from the lineup. Embiid had sore ribs, while Curry had a sore right shoulder. Their sudden absence completely destroyed Philly’s rhythm and flow. They were unrecognizable from the team that beat the Golden State Warriors in their previous game.

The Liberty Line @LibertyLinePHL



#EMVPIID | #TrustTheProcess “That was not happening on my court. That was not happening in Philly. This is my city.” “That was not happening on my court. That was not happening in Philly. This is my city.”#EMVPIID | #TrustTheProcess https://t.co/LfwcjCzkeo

Doc Rivers’ team has been resilient and competitive when Joel Embiid has sat out due to COVID-19 protocols. With a day between games, they should have enough preparation should their starting center be unable to play. Tyrese Maxey, Tobia Harris and Matisse Thybulle will carry the fight for the Philadelphia 76ers in this game.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Although Tyler Herro played in the Miami Heat’s game againt the Cleveland Cavaliers, his status remains questionable on the injury report. The rest of the names on the list have all been ruled out for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (tailbone), Caleb Martin (protocol), Markieff Morris (whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (knee) will not suit up against the Sixers.

Player: Status: Reason: Adebayo, Bam Out Injury/Illness - Right Thumb; UCL Reconstruction Butler, Jimmy Out Injury/Illness - Tailbone; Contusion Herro, Tyler Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Quadriceps; Contusion Martin, Caleb Out Health and Safety Protocols Morris, Markieff Out Injury/Illness - Neck; Whiplash Oladipo, Victor Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report is also quite long. Seth Curry and Joel Embiid are questionable. Grant Riller (shoulder), Ben Simmons (personal) and Jaden Springer (concussion) have all been ruled out. Aaron Henry and Paul Reed are healthy, but have been assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Curry, Seth Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Soreness Embiid, Joel Questionable Injury/Illness - Right N/a; Rib soreness Henry, Aaron Out G League - Two-Way Reed, Paul Out G League - On Assignment Riller, Grant Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Soreness Simmons, Ben Out Personal Reasons Springer, Jaden Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Concussion protocol

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

In addition to Jimmy Butle and Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro could also miss the game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. [Photo: Heat Nation]

Head coach Erik Spoelstra will likely use the same lineup he rolled out against the Cavaliers. Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent should man the new backcourt. Duncan Robinson could move to the small forward position beside PJ Tucker, who'll play power forward.

Dewayne Dedmon keeps the starting center role for the Miami Heat without Bam Adebayo.

Philadelphia 76ers

Head coach Doc Rivers’ makeshift first five should continue if Seth Curry and Joel Embiid are not cleared to play. Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz will be partners in the backcourt. Matisse Thybulle’s invaluable defensive presence begins with his small forward role.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Leading scorers in the clutch:



Joel Embiid - 66

Jayson Tatum - 57

D’Angelo Russell - 51

Zach LaVine - 50

Anthony Davis - 47

Kevin Durant - 44

DeMar DeRozan - 41

Chris Paul - 40

Miles Bridges - 40

Reggie Jackson - 40

Russell Westbrook - 40 Leading scorers in the clutch:Joel Embiid - 66 Jayson Tatum - 57 D’Angelo Russell - 51Zach LaVine - 50 Anthony Davis - 47 Kevin Durant - 44DeMar DeRozan - 41 Chris Paul - 40 Miles Bridges - 40Reggie Jackson - 40 Russell Westbrook - 40

Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond should play power forward and center respectively for the 76ers.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Gabe Vincent | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Furkan Korkmaz | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Andre Drummond

Edited by Bhargav