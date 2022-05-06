Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 6th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will shift to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 starting Friday (May 6).

The Heat have been dominant in their previous two matches against the 76ers. They went 2-0 up in this series with a 106-92 win in their previous encounter.

Jimmy Butler was the MVP for Miami as he scored 22 points and dished out 13 assists. Meanwhile, Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro continued his fine run off the bench, tallying 18 points. Victor Oladipo contributed 19 points.

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't have the answers to the Miami Heat's efficient two-way play yet again as Joel Embiid remained on the sidelines.

Sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey was the best player for Philadelphia as he bagged a game-high 34 points. James Harden and Tobias Harris also had 20-point games, but their efforts weren't enough to avoid a loss for Doc Rivers' team.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat's injury report features six players from their rotation. These include Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, PJ Tucker and Vincent Gabe. All players have been listed as questionable for Game 3.

Player Name Status Reason Tyler Herro Questionable Ankle sprain Kyle Lowry Questionable Hamstring strain Caleb Martin Questionable Ankle sprain Max Strus Questionable Hamstring strain PJ Tucker Questionable Calf strain Vincent Gabe Questionable Knee irritation

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid has been listed as out in the 76ers' most recent injury report. However, he continues to make solid progress as per reports. According to NBC Sports' Jordan Clark, his availability could likely be a game-time call.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Out Orbital fracture

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - May 6th, 2022

Teams Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread Miami Heat -149 Over 210 (-109) -3 (-111) Philadelphia 76ers -124 Under 210 (-110) +3 (-109)

The Heat head into the game as the favorites. Concerns regarding Embiid's availability have led to oddsmakers favoring Miami to beat Philadelphia and go up 3-0, despite this contest being a road game for them.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Miami Heat Betting Tips

The Heat's totals have gone UNDER in four of their last five games. Miami is 25-16 against the spread on the road this season. Bam Adebayo has bagged 20 or more points in each of his last three games.

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

The 76ers totals have gone UNDER in three of their last five games, Philadelphia is 17-24 against the spread at home this season. Tobias Harris has scored over 20 points in the first two games of this series.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Heat could make changes to their lineup depending on the availability of Kyle Lowry.

Lowry has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury. He is currently listed as questionable and could make his return.

If he plays, Lowry will likely start alongside Max Strus in the backcourt, with Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo completing the rest of the lineup.

Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are expected to play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will likely deploy the same starting five from their last two games if Joel Embiid remains on the sidelines.

DeAndre Jordan will end up on the bench if Embiid returns. Meanwhile, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green and Tobias Harris are expected to retain their places.

Paul Reed, Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia is 1-4 in their last five games. The Heat have a 6-1 record in the playoffs so far. Joel Embiid will likely be a game-time decision.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard – Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard – Max Strus | Small Forward – Jimmy Butler | Power Forward – P.J. Tucker | Center – Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard – James Harden | Shooting Guard – Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward – Danny Green | Power Forward – Tobias Harris | Center – DeAndre Jordan

