Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for April 17 | 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament 

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers go head to head in the East 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament's 7-8 seed matchup on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. The rivals have had an up-and-down season, with injuries plaguing their shot at a top-six qualification.

They now face off in a matchup for the seventh seed in the playoffs. The winner faces the New York Knicks in the first round, while the loser will play one of the Chicago Bulls or Atlanta Hawks at home for the eighth seed.

The winner in that contest will face the Boston Celtics in the first round. It's no secret that both teams covet winning Wednesday's game instead of fighting for the eighth seed, as the Knicks are an easier matchup than the Celtics, the league's best team and the favorites to win it all. It could be a highly intense and physical game, making this one of the must-watch clashes in the play-in tournament.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for Apr. 17

Miami Heat injury report

The Heat will be without Josh Richardson, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury, and Terry Rozier, the team's marquee trade signing at the deadline. Rozier is out with a neck spasm.

Player Status Injury Josh Richardson Out Shoulder Terry Rozier Out Neck

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The 76ers injury report has four players, including reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch for Sunday's season finale. Embiid (knee) is questionable, along with KJ Martin (toe). Meanwhile, the other two players are Robert Covington (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back), who have been regulars on the injury report. They are both ruled out.

Player Status Injury Robert Covington Out Knee Joel Embiid Questionable Knee KJ Martin Questionable Toe De'Anthony Melton Out Shoulder

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Play-In Tournament game?

ESPN will nationally broadcast the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers game. Meanwhile, Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the game online via NBA League Pass with a subscription. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET.

The Sixers are the favorites to win Wednesday's contest as Joel Embiid is expected to suit up. They finished the regular season with eight straight wins. Meanwhile, the Heat had three wins in their past four games. They are in decent form but weren't as good when they faced the 76ers on Apr. 4 in a 109-105 loss.

Miami had no answers for Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who tallied 29 and 37 points each. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo got thoroughly outplayed after combining for only 34 points.

