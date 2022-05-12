Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 12th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will visit the Wells Fargo Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Heat lead the series 3-2 after a horrific outing from the Sixers in Game 5. The Sixers will now try to force a Game 7 back in Florida.

The Heat bounced back in Game 5 after back-to-back losses in Games 3 and 4. With the series tied at two games apiece, Jimmy Butler and co. routed the Sixers at home in a blowout 120-85 win. All five starters scored in double figures, with Butler dropping a game-high 23 points.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith This is one of the most awful performances I’ve seen the @sixers put forth in a long time. No effort whatsoever, from start to finished. Look like they just laid down, rolled over and said “we’ve got Game 6 on Thursday.” Guess they were looking for another overnight stay in Miami This is one of the most awful performances I’ve seen the @sixers put forth in a long time. No effort whatsoever, from start to finished. Look like they just laid down, rolled over and said “we’ve got Game 6 on Thursday.” Guess they were looking for another overnight stay in Miami

The 76ers are being accused of not playing with playoff intensity. They walked into the FTX Arena for Game 5 and showed absolutely no seriousness.

Joel Embiid dropped a measly 17 points and five rebounds after attempting just 12 shots all night. Many believe he didn't play his best, as he wasn't voted the league MVP and is salty for that. However, one cannot rule out that he is playing through major injuries and is certainly not in perfect shape.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith Or……was it that @JoelEmbiid was pissed over not getting league-MVP Honors. Hey! He got my vote. But it wasn’t like it went to some scrub. It went to Jokic, who Embiid respects. You’ve just got to have more fight than we saw tonight Or……was it that @JoelEmbiid was pissed over not getting league-MVP Honors. Hey! He got my vote. But it wasn’t like it went to some scrub. It went to Jokic, who Embiid respects. You’ve just got to have more fight than we saw tonight

Miami Heat Injury Report

PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat are interviewed by TNT reporter Chris Haynes

The Heat have a bunch of players on their injury report for this game. It appears that all the players have traveled with the team to Pennsylvania. The ones listed as questionable are expected to play regardless of their injuries. Kyle Lowry is the only player who is sidelined with a strained hamstring.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



Martin (ankle), Tucker (calf), Strus (hamstring), Vincent (knee) and Herro (ankle) are all listed as questionable. #MIAvsPHI INJURY UPDATE: UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is traveling with the team to Philly for tomorrow’s Game 6 but has been ruled out.Martin (ankle), Tucker (calf), Strus (hamstring), Vincent (knee) and Herro (ankle) are all listed as questionable. #MIAvsPHI INJURY UPDATE: UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) is traveling with the team to Philly for tomorrow’s Game 6 but has been ruled out.Martin (ankle), Tucker (calf), Strus (hamstring), Vincent (knee) and Herro (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro both have sprained ankles, while Gabe Vincent has irritation in his knee. Max Strus and PJ Tucker are dealing with a hamstring and calf strain, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Kyle Lowry Out Left Hamstring Strain Gabe Vincent Questionable Right Knee Irritation PJ Tucker Questionable Right Calf Strain Caleb Martin Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Tyler Herro Questionable Left Ankle Sprain Max Strus Questionable Right Hamstring Strain

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid remains on the injury report with an orbital fracture and thumb sprain but is expected to lace up. Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle are both questionable as well due to a sprained ankle and sore foot, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Joel Embiid Questionable Facial Fracture/Right Thumb Sprain Matisse Thybulle Questionable Left Foot Soreness Isaiah Joe Questionable Right Ankle Sprain

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - May 12th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat (1) 3-2 +115 O 207 +2 Philadelphia 76ers (4) 2-3 -135 U 207 -2

Surprisingly, the 76ers are favorites to win this game despite James Harden and Joel Embiid playing like shells of themselves. Their home court advantage is considered one of the best in the league, and they're expected to force a Game 7, riding on superstars Embiid and Harden's exploits.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Miami Heat

PJ Tucker is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler is averaging 28.3 points per game in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler is averaging 2.2 steals per game in the playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are shooting 37.7% from downtown in the playoffs. James Harden is averaging 8.5 assists per game in the playoffs. The Sixers went 24-17 at home in the regular season.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

If all their 'questionable' players lace up, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus could start in the backcourt. Jimmy Butler should retain his small forward position, while PJ Tucker could be the other forward on the floor.

Bam Adebayo should be the center, as usual. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro could get major minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 against the Heat

The 76ers will likely deploy their ideal lineup, considering everyone plays. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey could start in the backcourt, with either Matisse Thybulle or Danny Green playing the small forward role. Joel Embiid should be the bonafide center, and Tobias Harris could play his usual power forward position.

Joel Embiid is averaging 19.7 points per game in this series. Tyler Herro is shooting 40% from downtown in this series. James Harden is averaging 19.3 points per game in the playoffs.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

G - Gabe Vincent | G - Max Strus | F - Jimmy Butler | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

Philadelphia 76ers

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Danny Green | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

