Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 8th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, with the Heat leading the series 2-1.

The Heat have been an epitome of consistency in the East. They finished atop the Eastern Conference, with a two-game buffer over Boston Celtics. Miami will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler to lead the way again.

Meanwhile, the big news for the 76ers in Game 3 was not only their win but also Joel Embiid's return. Their success in the playoffs this year could depend on their superstar's health. While James Harden has struggled, the emergence of Tyrese Maxey as a bonafide scoring option helped the team stay afloat when Embiid was out injured.

The stage is set for an enticing game between the Heat and the 76ers. The Heat will progress to the Eastern Conference Finals if they win this game and the next one at home.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have a host of players listed as questionable. Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are suffering from ankle issues, while Kyle Lowry and Max Strus have hamstring issues. PJ Tucker and Gabe Vincent are questionable due to knee injuries, while Dewayne Dedmon has caught a cold.

Player Status Reason PJ Tucker Questionable Calf Dewayne Dedmon Questionable Illness Max Strus Questionable Hamstring Caleb Martin Questionable Ankle Tyler Herro Questionable Ankle Kyle Lowry Questionable Hamstring Gabe Vincent Questionable Knee

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Unlike the Heat, the 76ers are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health. Joel Embiid and Isaiah Joe are the only ones whose participation is questionable due to thumb and ankle injuries respectively.

Player Status Reason Joel Embiid Questionable Thumb Isaiah Joe Questionable Ankle

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - May 8th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat +110 O 207.5 +2 Philadelphia 76ers -130 U 207.5 -2

The 76ers are coming into this game as the marginal favorites, according to oddsmakers. That's because of Embiid's return and the Heat's inability to counter his size. The 76ers also have momentum with them, winning Game 3 at home.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging more than 20 PPG this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging more than 10 rebounds this season. Miami won six of their last 10 games during the regular season.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 30 PPG this season. The 76ers are 22-17 at home this season. Harden is averaging 10 assists this season.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus should be the starting guards, while the forwards could be Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson if PJ Tucker misses out. Bam Adebayo should start as the center.

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey should be the two guards, while Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris could man the frontcourt and Joel Embiid starts as center.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



The Heat won six of their last 10 games in the regular season. Philadelphia has lost 17 games at home this season. Miami leads the series 2-1.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Max Strus; F - Jimmy Butler; F - Duncan Robinson; C - Bam Adebayo.

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

