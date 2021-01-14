Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 – January 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat play their second consecutive NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Well Fargo Center on Thursday.
The Philadelphia 76ers are weakened by injuries but won their last game against the Heat, as Joel Embiid came up with a monster 45-point performance.
The Miami Heat have also suffered through injuries and are coming into this game missing multiple starters. They come up against a Philadelphia 76ers who have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season despite missing players.
With both teams struggling for numbers, the game promises to be close.
The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to get their ninth win of the season while the Miami Heat, who have had an underwhelming start to the season, will be eyeing their fifth win in their 10th game.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Updates
The Miami heat are missing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo due to safety and health related protocols.
Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn are also missing which means the Miami Heat will be struggling for numbers.
On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers have Seth Curry and Tobias Harris missing. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have also been listed as doubtful, although both are expected to start.
This is in addition to Shake Milton, Matisse Thybull and Terrance Ferguson, who are all expected to sit out of the game.
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups
With the injury list pretty much the same as their last matchup, both the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have the same starting 5 as the last time around.
For the Heat, Tyler Herro will be paired with Duncan Robinson at the Guard position, while Gabe Wilson, Kelly Olynyk, and Meyers Leonard are also expected to feature.
The Philadelphia 76ers will be counting on Joel Embiid again, while Tyrese Maxey and Ben Simmons are expected to start at the Guard positions.
The absence of Harris means that Mike Scott will again be expected to start at the Forward position, with Danny Green.
Miami Heat Predicted Lineup
G Duncan Robinson, G Tyler Herro, F Gabe Vincent, F Kelly Olynyk, C Meyers Leonard.
Philadelphia 76ers' Predicted Lineup
G Tyrese Maxey, G Shake Milton, F Danny Green, F Mike Scott, C Joel Embiid.Published 14 Jan 2021, 22:11 IST