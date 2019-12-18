Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 18th December 2019

Match details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 17 December 2019, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Last game results

Miami Heat (19-8): 118-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (Monday, 16 December 2019)

Philadelphia 76ers (20-8): 89-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets (Sunday, 15 December 2019)

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat will visit the Philadelphia 76ers, on Wednesday night after losing Monday to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat shot 45 percent from both the field and on three-pointers, but were out-rebounded 45-35 and gave up 16 offensive rebounds. They also lost the battle in the paint 54-40.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 25 points and rookie Tyler Herro had 22, coming off the bench, in the losing effort.

Key Player – Jimmy Butler

Small forward Jimmy Butler is having a productive first year in Miami. Acquired in a sign and trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in the off-season, Butler is averaging 21.2 points and 6.8 assists per game.

It’s not just his offense that has been impressive; defensively he is providing Miami with 2.1 steals and 6.4 rebounds every game.

Heat predicted lineup

Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Myers Leonard

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Sunday night, the Philadelphia 76ers lost 109-89 to the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers were without the services of center Joel Embiid due to illness; his absence was a factor as the Nets won the battle in the paint 64-54.

It also did not help that Philadelphia's three-point shooting was bad: 5-26 or 19.2 percent for the game. Philadelphia were led offensively by 20 points from Ben Simmons and 17 from Tobias Harris.

Key Player – Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is a tough point guard to play against. He has a 6’10 frame and good speed, and his size creates mismatches for opponents who are almost always defending against him with a shorter player.

Simmons is averaging 14.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds. At the defensive end of the floor, Simmons is also averaging 2.1 steals a game.

76ers predicted lineup

Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Al Horford, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris

Heat vs 76ers Match Prediction

This is a contest between two of the Eastern Conference’s top four teams. Miami are 7-3 in their last 10 games while Philadelphia are 8-2.

Miami will need to do a better job with rebounds; the 16 offensive rebounds for Memphis were way too many. Their advantage is that they have a deep squad, with 10 players who have played in 10 or more games and have received 15 or more minutes of playing time.

Philadelphia on their part must shoot better than they did against Brooklyn. They were 43 percent for the game and only 19.2 percent when shooting three-pointers.

The 76ers lost the points in the paint battle to Brooklyn on Sunday 64-54. But Joel Embiid should be back in the lineup and we can expect better results in containing the opponents. Embiid helps intimidate opposing shooters, averaging 1.3 blocks, and the 76ers average 6.1 blocks a game for 5th in the NBA.

Philadelphia will have their 14-0 undefeated streak at home tested by a good Miami team that is 8-7 on the road. Both teams enter this contest having lost their previous game, but expect a victory for the home team 76ers.

Where to watch Heat vs 76ers?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can also be watched on TV on Fox Sports-Sun and ESPN.