Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- May 6th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will travel to the Wells Fargo Center for Game 3 of their Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat on Friday. With Joel Embiid out, the 76ers struggled in Game 2 and ended up losing 119-103.

Jimmy Butler led the way with a double-double where he scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Bam Adebayo added 23 points, while Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro combined to score 35 points off the bench.

Tyrese Maxey tried to keep the 76ers in the game as he racked up 34 points on 54.5% shooting from the field. However, he did not get significant support from others due to the brilliant work the Heat did on the defensive end.

Game 3 being played at the Wells Fargo Center could prove to be an advantage for the 76ers. They will be looking to show more desire, as this is their last chance to fight their way back into the series.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:00 PM ET [Saturday, May 7, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Miami Heat Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat — Game 2

The Miami Heat are playing like a team on a mission. They have lost only one game in the playoffs so far and it looks like they are in it to win it all.

Not only are the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo performing, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are also putting up special numbers. This balanced attack makes the Heat a tough team to beat.

PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have provided solidity on the defensive end. The Heat have done a great job in containing the 76ers so far. They have kept James Harden quiet and this strategy of theirs is proving to be a series-determining one for them.

A victory in Game 3 will more or less confirm their spot in the Conference finals. However, they cannot lose focus yet as the series is now in Philadelphia. The Wells Fargo Center is not an easy place to play for opposing teams.

But the Heat have a team of mentally and physically strong players. They already have a 2-0 lead and are playing great basketball. They will have a lot more confidence coming into Friday's game.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Max Strus, F - Jimmy Butler, F - PJ Tucker, C - Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat — Game 2

After trading for James Harden, many expected the Philadelphia 76ers to be championship contenders. However, they have not lived up to their expectations so far and are on the brink of elimination.

Fans expected Harden to lead the team after Joel Embiid's injury, but the former MVP has not been able to do anything big.

He has scored only 36 points in two games against the Heat because the Heat have done a great job containing him. Reports suggested that Embiid could have returned for Game 3, but he has been ruled out as per the injury report from the team.

His absence could prove to be costly for the 76ers, but Doc Rivers' team will have to fight to keep their playoff hopes alive. They still have some special talent on their roster, which could prove to give the Heat a tough challenge in the remainder of the series.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - DeAndre Jordan

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - May 6, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Miami Heat -155 Over 210.5 [-110] -3.5 [-110] Philadelphia 76ers +125 Under 210.5 [-110] +3.5 [-110]

The Heat are being favored in this game because of their stellar form in this series. The Heat have been dominant right from tip-off and they haven't given the 76ers any opportunities to grab control.

Along with their defensive prowess, the Heat have also had their stars come up big on the offensive end. This is why the oddsmakers have given the Heat the higher odds to win this game as well.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler is averaging 26.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 6.0 APG in the playoffs. The Heat have a 4-1 record in their last five games. The Heat have gone over the total in four of their last five games.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers went 6-8 without Joel Embiid in the regular season. The 76ers have a 6-4 record in the last 10 playoff games at home. The 76ers have a 45-41 record in Game 3 of the playoffs.

Heat vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Heat vs 76ers series has so far been in the Heat's favor. They are outplaying the 76ers and the same is expected in this encounter as the team from Philly are without Joel Embiid.

The Heat have won six of the last 10 playoff games between the two teams.

The Heat have a defensive rating of 102.6 in the playoffs this season, while the 76ers have a rating of 113.2

The Heat are ranked fourth [110.3] in terms of points scored per game in the playoffs, while the 76ers are ranked 10th [108] on that list.

Where to watch the Heat vs 76ers game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This playoff game between the Heat and the 76ers will also be nationally televised on ESPN. Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia will locally air the game.

