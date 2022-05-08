Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - May 8th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, with the Heat leading the series 2-1.

The Heat have been arguably the most consistent team in the East. They ended the regular season atop the Eastern Conference, with a two-game buffer over second seed Boston Celtics. Miami will rely on the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, who have been incredible this season and in the playoffs, with Jimmy Butler expected to lead the way again.

Meanwhile, the big news for the 76ers in Game 3 was not only their win but also the return of Joel Embiid. Their success in the playoffs this year will be determined by the health of their superstar. While James Harden has struggled, the emergence of Tyrese Maxey as a bonafide scoring option has helped the team stay afloat in Embiid's absence.

Game Details

Game: Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 8; 8 PM ET (Monday, May 9; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro against the Chicago Bulls

With a lot being made of the scuffle between coach Erik Spoelstra and star player Jimmy Butler, the Heat needed to put in strong performances. That's exactly what they did, ending the season by winning six of their last 10 games.

They have started the postseason in the same vein, blowing Atlanta out in the first matchup of the playoffs, thanks to an incredible performance from Jimmy Butler. They started the series against the 76ers in the same vein and will hope to wrap up the series in Game 5 at South Beach.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry; G - Max Strus; F - Jimmy Butler; F - Duncan Robinson; C - Bam Adebayo.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

New 76ers superstar James Harden

Coming into this season with championship aspirations, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves desperate to hold home court in Game 4. Led by Embiid, the 76ers will hope to go one step further this time and reach the Conference Finals or perhaps even the NBA Finals.

Apart from Embiid, the team has Matisse Thybulle, whose incredible defense has attracted immense praise. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris has come under scrutiny for his poor performances along with Harden. Both of them have not performed anywhere near their potential.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - May 8th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Miami Heat +110 O 207.5 +2 Philadelphia 76ers -130 U 207.5 -2

The 76ers are coming into this game as the slight favorites according to oddsmakers due to the return of Embiid and the inability of the Heat to counter his size. The 76ers also have the momentum with them, having won Game 3 on home turf.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is averaging more than 20 PPG this season. Bam Adebayo is averaging more than 10 rebounds this season. Miami won six of their last 10 games during the regular season.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging 30 PPG this season. The 76ers are 22-17 at home this season. Harden is averaging 10 assists this season.

Heat vs 76ers Match Prediction

The 76ers required Joel Embiid in Game 3 to beat the Heat, but the superstar is far from 100%. That, coupled with the perimeter threat the Heat possesses could sway the game in the latter's favor.

The Heat won six of their last 10 games in the regular season. Philadelphia has lost 17 games at home this season. Miami leads the series 2-1.

Where to watch Heat vs 76ers game?

You can catch all the action unfolding on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be telecast on national TV - TNT.

