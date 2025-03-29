  • home icon
  Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 29 | NBA 2024-25 season

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 29 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 29, 2025 11:56 GMT
NBA: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 29 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Miami Heat hit the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Heat are 2-0 against the Sixers in their ongoing season series.

Ahead of the matchup, Miami is 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-41 record and has won three games out of the past 10. It is riding a three-game winning streak following a 112-122 home win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Tyler Herro led the victory charge with 36 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bam Adebayo added a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia sits 12th in the East with a 23-50 record and has won just one of its last 10 contests. The Sixers are on a six-game losing streak after their 119-114 home loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Justin Edwards led the Sixers' losing effort with his double-double performance of 19 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and five steals, while Quentin Grimes led their scoring with 22 points.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports

Heat injury report for March 29

The Miami Heat have six players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Alec Burks is questionable to play and his participation will be a game-time decision. Nikola Jovic, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson and Andrew Wiggins are out for the contest while Dru Smith is out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Alec BurksQuestionable (GTD)Back
Nikola JovicOut Hand
Kevin LoveOut Personal
Duncan RobinsonOut Back
Andrew WigginsOut Hamstring
Dru SmithOut (OFS)
Achilles
76ers injury report for March 29

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers will be without Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain. Lonnie Walker IV is probable to play while Jalen Hood-Schifino is listed as questionable.

PlayerStatusInjury
Lonnie Walker IVProbable (GTD)Neck
Jalen Hood-SchifinoQuestionable (GTD)Illness
Kyle LowryOut Hip
Tyrese MaxeyOut Finger
Kelly Oubre Jr.Out Knee
Andre DrummondOut Toe
Joel EmbiidOut (OFS)Knee
Paul GeorgeOut (OFS)Groin
Eric GordonOut (OFS)Wrist
Jared McCainOut (OFS)
Knee
Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups and depth charts

Heat Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 29

The Heat are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyler Herro (PG), Alec Burks (SG), Haywood Highsmith (SF), Bam Adebayo (PF) and Kel'el Ware (C) for the upcoming matchup.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGTyler Herro
Davion MitchellTerry Rozier
SGAlec Burks*
Jaime Jaquez Jr.Pelle Larson
SFHaywood HighsmithJaime Jaquez Jr.Pelle Larson
PFBam AdebayoKyle AndersonHaywood Highsmith
CKel'el WareBam Adebayo
76ers Starting lineup and depth chart for March 29

Meanwhile, the 76ers may use a starting lineup of Jeff Dowtin Jr. (PG), Quentin Grimes (SG), Justin Edwards (SF), Ricky Council IV (PF) and Guerschon Yabusele (C).

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGJeff Dowtin Jr.Jared ButlerQuentin Grimes
SGQuentin Grimes
Jared ButlerJeff Dowtin Jr.
SFJustin EdwardsRicky Council IVQuentin Grimes
PFRicky Council IVJustin EdwardsAlex Reese
CGuerschon YabuseleAdem BonaAlex Reese
How to watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Heat-76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcast locally on NBCS-PH and FDSSUN, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
