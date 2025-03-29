Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 29 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Miami Heat hit the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Heat are 2-0 against the Sixers in their ongoing season series.

Ahead of the matchup, Miami is 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-41 record and has won three games out of the past 10. It is riding a three-game winning streak following a 112-122 home win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Tyler Herro led the victory charge with 36 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Bam Adebayo added a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia sits 12th in the East with a 23-50 record and has won just one of its last 10 contests. The Sixers are on a six-game losing streak after their 119-114 home loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Justin Edwards led the Sixers' losing effort with his double-double performance of 19 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and five steals, while Quentin Grimes led their scoring with 22 points.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports

Heat injury report for March 29

The Miami Heat have six players listed on their injury report for the upcoming matchup. Alec Burks is questionable to play and his participation will be a game-time decision. Nikola Jovic, Kevin Love, Duncan Robinson and Andrew Wiggins are out for the contest while Dru Smith is out for the season.

Player Status Injury Alec Burks Questionable (GTD) Back Nikola Jovic Out Hand Kevin Love Out Personal Duncan Robinson Out Back Andrew Wiggins Out Hamstring Dru Smith Out (OFS)

Achilles

76ers injury report for March 29

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers will be without Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain. Lonnie Walker IV is probable to play while Jalen Hood-Schifino is listed as questionable.

Player Status Injury Lonnie Walker IV Probable (GTD) Neck Jalen Hood-Schifino Questionable (GTD) Illness Kyle Lowry Out Hip Tyrese Maxey Out Finger Kelly Oubre Jr. Out Knee Andre Drummond Out Toe Joel Embiid Out (OFS) Knee Paul George Out (OFS) Groin Eric Gordon Out (OFS) Wrist Jared McCain Out (OFS)

Knee

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups and depth charts

Heat Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for March 29

The Heat are projected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyler Herro (PG), Alec Burks (SG), Haywood Highsmith (SF), Bam Adebayo (PF) and Kel'el Ware (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyler Herro

Davion Mitchell Terry Rozier SG Alec Burks*

Jaime Jaquez Jr. Pelle Larson SF Haywood Highsmith Jaime Jaquez Jr. Pelle Larson PF Bam Adebayo Kyle Anderson Haywood Highsmith C Kel'el Ware Bam Adebayo



76ers Starting lineup and depth chart for March 29

Meanwhile, the 76ers may use a starting lineup of Jeff Dowtin Jr. (PG), Quentin Grimes (SG), Justin Edwards (SF), Ricky Council IV (PF) and Guerschon Yabusele (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jeff Dowtin Jr. Jared Butler Quentin Grimes SG Quentin Grimes

Jared Butler Jeff Dowtin Jr. SF Justin Edwards Ricky Council IV Quentin Grimes PF Ricky Council IV Justin Edwards Alex Reese C Guerschon Yabusele Adem Bona Alex Reese

How to watch Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Heat-76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcast locally on NBCS-PH and FDSSUN, and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

