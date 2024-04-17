Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting tips for 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament | April 17, 2024

The regular season has concluded, ushering in the NBA postseason, which begins with the play-in tournament. The Miami Heat, seeded eighth, head to the City of Brotherly Love to face off against the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

The victor secures the seventh seed and earns a first-round matchup against the New York Knicks, while the defeated team will face off against the winner of the Hawks-Bulls contest for the eighth seed.

Miami secured a 118-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors in their regular-season finale at home on Sunday, completing a two-game series sweep but falling short of covering the 16-point spread as favorites. Meanwhile, Philadelphia dominated the Brooklyn Nets with a 107-86 win in their regular-season closer on Sunday, comfortably covering the 13-point spread as favorites in their previous outing.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction, starting lineup and betting tips

The marquee Eastern Conference Play-in clash between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN, including live streaming options being available on NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Heat +5.5 vs. 76ers -5

Moneyline: Heat +192 vs. 76ers -218

Total over and under: Heat O 208 vs. 76ers U 208.5

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

Miami experienced a rollercoaster season, yet managed to conclude it on a positive note with consecutive victories against the Raptors at home, sealing their regular-season campaign with Sunday’s notable win. The Heat concluded the regular season with a 46-36 record, securing the second position in the Southeast Division, trailing the Orlando Magic by just one game for the top spot.

In their matchup against Toronto on Sunday, Miami found themselves tied after the opening quarter and trailing by a single point with 7:01 remaining in the first half. However, they rallied before halftime, embarking on a remarkable 33-11 run to establish a commanding 21-point lead at the break.

Entering this matchup, the Heat ranks 26th in the league in scoring offense, averaging 110.1 points per game this season. Regarding rebounding, Miami sits in 26th place with 42.3 boards per contest, while they hold the 18th position in assists, averaging 25.8 dimes per night.

The 76ers concluded the regular season with a 47-35 record, securing the third position in the Atlantic Division, trailing the Celtics by 17 games for the top spot. In their recent matchup against Brooklyn, Philadelphia trailed by a single point after the opening quarter. However, they surged ahead in the second quarter, outscoring the Nets 33-21 to establish an 11-point lead at halftime.

Maintaining their momentum, the 76ers extended their lead to as much as 28 points in the second half and never allowed the Nets to come closer than five. Philadelphia shot 42.7% from the field, connecting on 14 of 44 attempts from beyond the arc and dominated the boards with a 57-42 advantage. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 26 points in the victorious effort.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The Heat will start Caleb Martin at PG, Tyler Herro at SG, Jimmy Butler at SF, Nikola Jovic at PF and Bam Adebayo at center.

The Philadelphia 76ers will start Tyrese Maxey at PG, Kyle Lowry at SG, Kelly Oubre Jr. at SF, Tobias Harris at PF and Joel Embiid at center.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Joel Embiid has averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists. His rebound prop is set at over/under 11.5 and is favored to go under at -105.

Tyrese Maxey has averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks on 3.0 3-pointers made. His 3-point prop is set at over/under 2.5 and is favored to go under at +130.

Jimmy Butler has averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists with 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks. His point prop is set at over/under 23.5 and is favored to go under at +100.

Tyler Herro has averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists with 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks on 3.1 3-pointers made. His 3-point prop is set at over/under 2.5 and is favored to go under +115.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers predictions

Philadelphia concluded the season on a remarkable note, securing eight consecutive victories, with Joel Embiid contributing in five of those matchups. The return of Embiid on Apr. 2 from a two-month absence due to a knee injury seemed to ignite a resurgence for the 76ers.

While Miami boasts a veteran roster with significant postseason experience, Philadelphia's dynamic shifts with the former MVP on the court have them entering the matchup with considerable momentum. The 76ers also hold the advantage of playing at home, where they've maintained a strong 25-16 record throughout the year.

With Embiid leading the charge, Philadelphia clinches a victory, setting up a first-round series showdown with the Knicks, as Miami's offensive challenges persist.

