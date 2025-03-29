Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

The Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of seven games scheduled for Saturday. Miami is 10th in the East with a 32-41 record, while Philly is 12th with a 23-50 record.

The two teams have played each other 140 times in the regular season, with the Heat holding a 73-67 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, with Miami holding a 2-0 lead.

They last played on Feb. 5 when the Heat won 108-101 behind Tyler Herro’s 30 points. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 31 points.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, March 29, at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Heat (-310) vs. 76ers (+250)

Spread: Heat (-7) vs. 76ers (+7)

Total (O/U): Heat -110 (o218.5) vs. 76ers -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Heat are on a three-game winning streak that snapped a 10-game losing run. They are coming off of a 122-112 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Tyler Herro led the team in scoring with 36 points, while Bam Adebayo added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins contributed 16 points.

Miami’s spot in the play-in tournament seems to be secured with a 5.5 games lead over the Toronto Raptors. It also has the chance to move into the seventh or the eighth spot.

The 76ers are on a six-game losing streak and have won just one of the past 10 games. While they are not yet out of play-in contention, a single loss in the remaining nine games and a win for Miami in its remaining schedule will confirm the Sixers' exit.

Philly is coming off of a 119-114 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Quentin Grimes led the team with 22 points, while Guerschon Yabusele added 21 points. Justin Edwards had a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers betting props

Tyler Herro’s points total is set at 24.5. He has crossed that mark in three of the past five games. He should be able to do so against the injury-riddled 76ers as well.

Quentin Grimes’ points total is set at 24.5. He has crossed that mark in four of the past five games. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Heat to get a win on the road. We expect the same. Miami should be able to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes over 218.5 points.

