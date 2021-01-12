Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 12, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Miami Heat on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are scuffling after their 7-1 start to the season but owing to injuries and exposure to COVID-19, they have not been at full strength.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat, who are 4-4 on the season, had their last game postponed due to health and safety protocols.

With neither team playing at full strength for this game, the bench strength of both teams could be a key factor.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 12th, 7:00 PM ET.

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards

In their last game, the Miami Heat had a close 128-124 victory over the Washington Wizards before receiving news that one of their players' test came back as 'non-conclusive'.

The Miami Heat, who were then forced to postpone their next game against the Boston Celtics, will be playing with a limited roster against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and have been underwhelming this season. They will hope for a fit roster at their disposal to help them climb up the table.

Key Player - Tyler Herro

While Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are pending test results, the key factor for the Miami Heat could be their young star Tyler Herro.

Herro has been off to a strong start this season, averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He has received loads of publicity after his dazzling performances in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Tyler Herro (31 PTS & 9 REB) helped power Miami to a W 💪 pic.twitter.com/qzbzdo2ePE — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 10, 2021

Tyler Herro scored a season-high 31 points in the Miami Heat's victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Considering that he has the ability to produce such explosive performances on any given night, Herro will need to stand out against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Duncan Robinson, G Tyler Herro, F Gabe Vincent, F Kelly Olynyk, C Meyers Leonard.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with issues galore following the news of Seth Curry testing positive for COVID-19.

Luckily, the entire Philadelphia 76ers team has not been infected, and most players have since been allowed to come back after returning multiple negative results.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been without their star point guard Ben Simmons, due to a knee injury. While Simmons' return date is not certain and Curry is under quarantine, the Philadelphia 76ers will need to find a way to win using the pieces they have.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers' big man with a big personality, Joel Embiid is in MVP form already this season.

Embiid was forced to sit out a game for contact tracing before returning to play on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. On his return, Embiid scored a team-high 24 points with 11 rebounds, but it was not enough, as the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers got blown out by the Hawks in Atlanta.

Back to the first quarter for tonight's Play of the Game, courtesy of Joel Embiid. | @Wendys pic.twitter.com/9yzZtixqvv — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 12, 2021

Embiid, who is averaging a team-high 24.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season, is one of the most dominant big men in the league when he is hot. However, he will need to inspire his Philadelphia Sixers' teammates in helping arrest the team's losing streak and continue their run towards an NBA title.

Philadelphia 76ers' Predicted Lineup

G Tyrese Maxey, G Shake Milton, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.

Heat vs 76ers Prediction

The Miami Heat are the more shorthanded of the two teams, but neither team will be running their usual offenses.

The Philadelphia 76ers could be the motivated of the two, as they are on a three-game losing run and need to get back to winning ways.

The Miami Heat may struggle to adjust with their new offensive look, which could play into the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nevertheless, a narrow win for the Philadelphia 76ers could be expected.

Where to watch Heat vs 76ers?

The game will be broadcast live locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia. NBA fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.