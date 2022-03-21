Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will see an end to their long homestand as they hit the road to play the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center for their next matchup on March 21st.

The Miami Heat are coming off a 120-108 win against the OKC Thunder. With another win in the books, Miami held onto the top seed in the East with a 47-24 record.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a 88-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors. With their two-game winning streak snapped, the 76ers found themselves half a game behind the second seed in the East with a 43-27 record.

Monday night's matchup will be the final meeting between the two teams this season. With the Heat enjoying a 2-1 lead, the 76ers will look to defend their homecourt to level the series.

Match Details

Fixture - Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, March 21st, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022; 5;00 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Miami Heat Preview

Tyler Herro celebrates a three-pointer

Coming off their win against the Thunder, the Miami Heat have managed to put together a solid couple of outings to hold on to their top spot in the East. Winning three of their last five games, the Heat continue to be one of the best units in the league.

Playing without a superstar in Jimmy Butler, Miami has managed to rally together to stay consistent even in his absence. With players such as Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro taking up scoring duties, the Heat continue to find ways to execute.

StatMuse @statmuse Tyler Herro since All-Star break:



25.4 PPG

50.8 FG%

46.8 3P% on 7.2 attempts



6MOY locked up. Tyler Herro since All-Star break:25.4 PPG50.8 FG%46.8 3P% on 7.2 attempts6MOY locked up. https://t.co/7uBBmYMAnz

The game against OKC saw a rather one-sided showing. Featuring a 42-point outburst in the second-quarter, Miami built up enough of a lead to see them through to a comfortable win - even after a low scoring fourth-quarter.

Still hanging their hat on their defensive chops, their defensive presence in the paint will be put to the test as they come up against one of the most dominant big men in the league.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey celebrate a play

The Philadelphia 76ers have managed to stay afloat after a balanced stretch of wins and losses. Although their two-game winning streak showed some semblance of consistency, their latest loss against Toronto saw the 76ers fall back yet again.

While the 76ers started the game off the strong, a poor second-quarter display on the offensive end would see them trailing heading into the second half.

The second half saw both teams perform poorly. However, Toronto reaped the benefits of their defensive and rebounding efforts down the stretch.

On a horror shooting night from beyond the arc, the 76ers still saw solid contributions from Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Unfortunately, the lack of scoring from the bench continues to haunt the side as they only saw Georges Niang record double-digit points.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Tyrese Maxey | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Miami Heat VS Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Miami Heat 47-24 -111 Over 218 (-110) -1 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 43-27 -110 Under 218 (-110) +1 (-110)

The oddsmakers have marginally favored the Miami Heat to win this game, but the difference is negligible. While homecourt advantage plays a major role in determining success, Miami have been tremendous on the road as well.

This creates major problems for Philadelphia, who have been fairly inconsistent in their recent performances. While also considering that Miami will head into this game with some momentum while Philadelphia plays them on the second night of a harrowing back-to-back, the slight advantage could tip the scales in their favor.

Odds Sourced From: Action Network

Miami Heat VS Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have the best record in the East. The Heat rank fifth in the league in defensive rating (108.1). Miami will be playing without Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent in this game

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 20-16 record at home. The 76ers have an offensive rating of 113.3 in the month of March. Joel Embiid continues to be the focal point of the 76ers' offense. He attempted 20 field goals against the Raptors.

Heat vs 76ers Match Predictions

The 76ers' matchup against the Heat on Monday presents an exciting battle between two of the best teams in the East. However, Philadelphia enjoys a better chance of winning.

While the homecourt advantage plays a major role in Philadelphia's favor, the 76ers also enjoy the additional advantage of having a full complement of healthy players on their roster.

Miami has done a great job at winning games without Jimmy Butler this season. However, his absence in this game will create a matchup issue for the side.

Miami still enjoy a solid chance considering the fatigue the 76ers players will endure after a tough loss against Toronto. Should they manage to capitalize on their schemes, they can still emerge as victors.

Where to watch Heat vs 76ers game?

The Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic.

