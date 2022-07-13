Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - July 13th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Miami Heat at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat got off to a shaky start in the California Classic Summer League, losing to the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings in consecutive games. However, they put on a show in their final fixture against the Golden State Warriors – winning 94-70.

That momentum carried on to their first Las Vegas Summer League game as they beat the Boston Celtics by a ten-point margin. The subsequent match-up against the Atlanta Hawks ended in a narrow defeat.

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, were able to win two out of three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League – losing only to the Memphis Grizzlies.

All their games were brought down to the wire as they beat the Utah Jazz by a four-point margin and the OKC Thunder by a point. Just like the Heat, the 76ers have won one and lost one in the Las Vegas Summer League so far.

Both teams will look forward to this crucial game, given their identical record of 1-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League so far.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Wednesday July 13; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, July 14; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Miami Heat Preview

Orlando Robinson played crucial role against the Celtics

The Miami Heat are coming off a lackluster performance against the Atlanta Hawks, with the Hawks winning 95-88. Nikola Jovic did not feature in the game, as Javonte Smart led the team’s scoring efforts – with 19 points on a 31.3% shooting night.

The Heat seem to be experimenting with their roster, given all their players have had considerable playing time. Kyle Allman Jr. made a sizable contribution in just 15 minutes on the floor, recording 14 points on a 50% shooting night.

The Miami Heat are likely to make some adjustments in the upcoming fixture, with the hope of taking down the 76ers and improving their record.

Key Player – Nikola Jovic

Nikola Jovic has taken time to get going over the summer, but his eruption against the Warriors in the California Summer League has kept expectations high. He is yet to make an impact in the Las Vegas Summer League, though, having played just 14 minutes in the first game and missed the second.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



25 PTS

9 REB

5/7 3PT Nikola Jovic was hooping in Summer League25 PTS9 REB5/7 3PT Nikola Jovic was hooping in Summer League 🔥 25 PTS9 REB5/7 3PT https://t.co/4BXzxpkOrL

Jovic could use the Philadelphia 76ers game to make his impact felt, as the Heat could try to get one over the 76ers. He has a reliable deep shot, clubbed with his offensive creativity – that could be crucial in the upcoming fixture.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

Guard – Javonte Smart | Guard - Mychal Mulder | Forward – Bryce Hamilton | Forward – Nikola Jovic | Center – Bryson Williams

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Ben Simmons was in attendance to watch his Nets take on the 76ers

The 76ers are coming off a 84-91 loss against the Brooklyn Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League, possibly due to rotational experiments. Cassius Winston made the most of his opportunity. He recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and seven assists – while shooting 63.6% from the field.

Isaiah Joe played just eight minutes against the Nets, but exploded for 24 points. He made seven three-pointers against the Raptors in the previous fixture. The Philadelphia 76ers are likely to continue experimenting with their rotation, to analyze the strengths of their players.

Key Player – Cassius Winston

Given the rightful utilization of his minutes in the previous game, Cassius Winston is likely to have a solid impact on the upcoming fixture as well. Winston has shown improvement over the summer, contributing more with increased floor time.

Schut Basketball Institute @SchutBasketball



A perfect way to neutralize defenders—particularly those that fight thru screens. Also an effective means to assist in altering a player's "too-fast" mindset: Great use of the Hostage Dribble by @CassiusWinston of the Sixers today in the #NBASummerLeague A perfect way to neutralize defenders—particularly those that fight thru screens. Also an effective means to assist in altering a player's "too-fast" mindset: Great use of the Hostage Dribble by @CassiusWinston of the Sixers today in the #NBASummerLeagueA perfect way to neutralize defenders—particularly those that fight thru screens. Also an effective means to assist in altering a player's "too-fast" mindset: https://t.co/Sc8nfVmlmh

Winston’s ability to create buckets for his teammates furthers the value he can bring to the team, and the 76ers are likely to put that to the test again. He might be sharing playmaking duties with Isaiah Joe, but could be the focus of the Heat match-up.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Guard – Cassius Winston | Guard – Isaiah Joe | Forward – Malik Ellison | Forward – Jaden Springer | Center – Charles Bassey

Heat vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are likely to come out on top against the Heat, given the size advantage they have. However, both teams have been experimenting with their lineups, which brings it down to the hot hand on the given day.

The coaches will play an important role as well, with the timely changes they make to their playing five. It will be interesting to see how this match-up goes down, given the wide range of talent on either side.

Where to watch the Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Heat's game against the 76ers will be broadcast on ESPN 2. The game will also be available to stream on the NBA League Pass.

