Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for April 17 | 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are set to clash in a pivotal showdown as part of the East 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament, with the 7-8 seed matchup scheduled for Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams have navigated a turbulent season marked by injuries, hindering their chances of securing a top-six qualification. Now, they vie for the seventh seed in the playoffs in a high-stakes encounter.

The victor of this matchup will square off against the New York Knicks in the opening round, while the defeated team will host either the Chicago Bulls or Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed. The outcome of that contest will determine the first-round opponent, with the Boston Celtics awaiting the winner.

The significance of Wednesday's game is not lost on either team, as both franchises prioritize securing the seventh seed over settling for the eighth seed. The Knicks present a seemingly more favorable matchup compared to the Celtics, who stand as the league's premier team and the frontrunners for the championship title.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Miami Heat injury report for April 17

Miami will miss Josh Richardson, sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury, and Terry Rozier, the key acquisition at the trade deadline, who is out due to a neck spasm.

Player Status Injury Josh Richardson Out Shoulder Terry Rozier Out Neck

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for April 17

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury list encompasses four players, notably featuring reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who was unexpectedly sidelined for Sunday's season finale.

Embiid, who is nursing a knee ailment, is listed as questionable, along with KJ Martin, who is dealing with a toe injury. Additionally, Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton, both frequenters on the injury report, have been ruled out due to knee and back issues, respectively.

Player Status Injury Robert Covington Out Knee Joel Embiid Questionable Knee KJ Martin Questionable Toe De'Anthony Melton Out Shoulder

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyler Herro Delon Wright SG Caleb Martin Duncan Robinson Patty Mills SF Jimmy Butler Jaime Jaquez Jr. PF Nikola Jovic Haywood Highsmith Orlando Robinson C Bam Adebayo Kevin Love Thomas Bryant

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey Cameron Payne Jeff Downtin Jr. SG Kyle Lowry Buddy Hield SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Ricky Council PF Tobias Harris Nicolas Batum KJ Martin C Joel Embiid Paul Reed Mo Bamba

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Play-In Tournament game?

Wednesday's matchup between the Heat and the 76ers will receive national coverage on ESPN. Locally, viewers can tune in via Bally Sports Sun and NBC Sports Philadelphia. For fans outside the US, streaming options are available through NBA League Pass with a subscription. The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET.

The Sixers enter the contest as favorites, particularly with Joel Embiid expected to be in the lineup. Philadelphia closed out the regular season with an impressive streak of eight consecutive victories.

Conversely, the Heat have secured three wins in their last four outings, displaying decent form. However, in their previous encounter on April 4, the Heat fell short to the 76ers with a score of 109-105.

