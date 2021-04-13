Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns prediction and combined starting 5 - April 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Reigning Eastern Conference champions, the Miami Heat, will visit one of the hottest teams in the league, the Phoenix Suns, on April 13th. Both teams are firmly in the reckoning for the 2021 NBA Playoffs in their respective conferences.

The Miami Heat are coming off two consecutive wins and are 6-4 record in their last ten games. Erik Spoelstra's team are 28-25 record on the season and are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, are challenging the Utah Jazz for the best record in the league this season. They have been extraordinary all campaign, with a 38-15 record (1.5 wins behind the Utah Jazz).

In the previous matchup between the two teams on March 23rd, the Phoenix Suns beat the Miami Heat 110-100.

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns prediction

Bam Adebayo (#13) and Jimmy Butler (#22) of the Miami Heat

The Phoenix Suns will be on the back foot for this game, as they will be playing on consecutive nights. In their last outing on Monday, they beat the Houston Rockets 126-120 win, courtesy of 25 threes made.

Overall, the Phoenix Suns are a better team than the Miami Heat and can play at a high level at both ends of the court. Guided by Chris Paul and Devin Booker and coached by Monty Williams, the Phoenix Suns are seventh in Offensive Rating and fifth in Defensive Rating in the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat are efficient in defense, as they allow 109.7 points per 100 possessions. However, they have the 23rd-best offense in the league and their Net Rating is just -0.6 (18th in the league).

On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical combined starting five of the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns combined starting 5

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Bam Adebayo | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Paul's arrival at the Phoenix Suns via trade from the OKC Thunder has been immense for the team that did not qualify for the postseason last year.

With CP3 leading their offense this season, the Phoenix Suns are second in the Western Conference and look like a solid contender in the West.

Playing his 16th season in the competition, Paul is averaging 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds per game with 49/36/93 shooting splits this campaign.

Meanwhile, in the Phoenix Suns' backcourt, the most talented scorer is Devin Booker, who is the future of the franchise and someone who could be key in his first postseason this year.

Booker, a sixth-year player, has put up 26 points, four rebounds and four assists per game while making 49% of his field goals, 36% from the three and 85% from the free-throw line.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the leaders of the Miami Heat and could be key for the team in the postseason yet again.

Butler has played a key role in keeping the Miami East in fifth place in the standings this season. With Butler off the court, the Miami Heat have gone 4-11, while they are 24-14 with Butler in the lineup.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and a league-leading 2-1 steals per game this season.

Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo has tallied 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season, with a 56% field-goal percentage.

The Phoenix Suns, however, have a solid presence in the paint, thanks to the presence of Deandre Ayton.

Ayton, who is playing his third campaign in the competition, has been an incredible double-double machine, averaging 14.9 points and ten rebounds per game while making 61% of his shots.