Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - April 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The surging Phoenix Suns and last year's NBA Finalists Miami Heat will face off for the second and final time this season on Tuesday. The Suns dispatched the Heat easily in the previous fixture between the two.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 13th, 10 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat will play the second of their four-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns. The Heat have done well to bounce back from a six-game slide late in March and have won six of their last seven matchups. Their roster is also largely fit with the exception of Victor Oladipo, who is set to miss the next few games with knee soreness.

Kendrick Nunn returned to the Miami Heat rotation after a spell on the sidelines and managed 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro has put up consistent numbers while playing through a minor foot issue. Herro has averaged 16.2 points on 48% shooting through the last 10 games.

Bam Adebayo has established himself as a bonafide star this season. The playmaking center is averaging 19.9 points and 5.3 assists per game, both career-highs. He also leads the Miami Heat in rebounding with 9.4 boards per game.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler leads the charge for the Miami Heat on both ends of the court. He's had his fair share of trouble with COVID but is in top shape now. Butler has been the epitome of efficiency of late, averaging 22.6 points, 6.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds and three steals over the last five games, all while committing just 1.8 turnovers. He had a double-double in the previous matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G Kendrick Nunn, G Duncan Robinson, F Jimmy Butler, F Trevor Ariza, C Bam Adebayo

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

The Phoenix Suns almost blew a 24-point lead against the Houston Rockets last night, but they held on to claim their ninth win in the last 10 games. They recorded a franchise-high 25 three-pointers against the Rockets. The Suns have a 28-7 record since the beginning of February, the best in the league during this span.

A great chunk of the credit goes to Devin Booker, who's averaging 26 points per game on a career-high 49.4% shooting from the field. That average has gone up 29.7 points in the month of April so far. Booker scored 23 points in his last outing against the Miami Heat.

Deandre Ayton has had his doubters, but the dominant center has averaged 19 points and 10.2 rebounds through the last five games. Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges has been a two-way general for the Phoenix Suns. He's averaging 13.2 points per game this season on 50-40-80 shooting while guarding the opposition's best defender each night.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns have had several individual performers but were only able to synergize all that talent into wins after the arrival of Chris Paul. An underrated defender, Point God is back to his usual exploits this season, averaging 16 points and 8.7 assists per game. He's fourth in the league in clutch points scored this year. Paul had nine assists in the previous matchup against the Miami Heat.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Heat vs Suns Match Prediction

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are well matched on defense. Both play hard-nosed basketball and make it difficult for their opposition to score. But the Suns take the cake when it comes to scoring. They have way too many players who can go ahead and drain quick buckets. The Heat have struggled in the scoring department and only have the 24th best offensive rating in the league. Expect Chris Paul and co. to win this matchup.

Where to watch Heat vs Suns?

Local coverage of this game will be available on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Arizona. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

