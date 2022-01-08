Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - January 8th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The heavily-depleted Miami Heat will continue their road trip to the Footprint Center to battle the impressive Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Miami are 2-2 in their six-game road trip, and will look to improve their away record before heading home for a lengthy homestand.

Despite the absence of Jimmy Butler, and the ejection of Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, the Heat managed to repulse the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game. Max Strus, Omer Yurtseven and PJ Tucker carried the team to another incredible win on the road.

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, have gotten back Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Jae Crowder, who missed a few games while under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. They are now as healthy as any team in the league, and will be favored against the short-handed Heat.

Phoenix Suns @Suns CAREER-HIGH 24 PTS TONIGHT FOR CAM JOHNSON! CAREER-HIGH 24 PTS TONIGHT FOR CAM JOHNSON! 🔥 https://t.co/um95sytq01

Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been exceptional with the coming and going of players in the lineup. They have provided a steady hand in guiding the Phoenix Suns to another winning streak. Considering the way they are playing, the Suns could have two representatives in the upcoming All-Star game.

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 8th; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 9th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are still in the injury list of the Miami Heat. [Photo: Hot Hot Hoops]

The Miami Heat are 12-5 when at least two of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are not in the lineup. Even with a spate of injuries and the COVID-19 outbreak, they are only three games behind the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the East.

Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry will be back against the Phoenix Suns, which is great news. The Miami Heat, though, will continue to miss Jimmy Butler, who injured his ankle against the Golden State Warriors. Max Strus was on fire against the Blazers, and was ably supported by PJ Tucker and Omer Yurtseven.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra has been making teas out of the lemonade he’s been dealing with. The huge strides of the young crew will only make them stronger once Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are back.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry's veteran poise and championship pedigree are paying dividends for the Miami Heat, particularly when the other veteran superstars are out. He has been guiding the development of emerging young stars. Lowry has been vocal on and off the court, which has instilled confidence in the youngsters.

court corner @courtcorner



#KyleLowry x #NBAAllStar The Heat are 10-6 in the 16 games without Jimmy Butler and 14-7 in the 21 without Bam Adebayo. The Heat are 10-6 in the 16 games without Jimmy Butler and 14-7 in the 21 without Bam Adebayo.#KyleLowry x #NBAAllStar https://t.co/gDqAo4PqZy

Lowry isn’t just an emotional leader, though. In the win against the Blazers, he only played 16 minutes before getting ejected. He still finished with a near double-double of seven points and nine assists. Count on him to be at his best against the Point God in the opposing backcourt.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Max Strus | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - Omer Yurtseven.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns' starting unit will be back on the floor against the Miami Heat. [Photo: Sky Sports]

Like the Miami Heat, the Phoenix Suns have dealt with adversity in great fashion. They hired Bismack Biyombo, who hasn’t played in the NBA in months, and made him look like he never left the league. There has also been significant improvement in Jalen Smith and Cameron Johnson.

Smith had a double double of 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Johnson had a team-high 24 points with seven rebounds. For them to win with Devin Booker scoring only 11 points in an off-night shows just how good the Phoenix Suns are.

The superstar backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker are playing better than they did in last season’s NBA Finals appearance. Even with a makeshift roster, they just continue to roll on. They are expected to lead the Suns again against the gritty and never-say-die attitude of the Heat.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul had another ageless performance against the Clippers. He finished with 14 points, a career-high 13 rebounds, ten assists and two steals. It’s almost impossible that he only had one turnover despite his usage.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport CP3 now has the 3rd most games with 10+ points & 10+ assists in NBA history CP3 now has the 3rd most games with 10+ points & 10+ assists in NBA history 👏 https://t.co/nqUdVmKOiS

CP3 tops the NBA in assists per game with 10.1. He is also playing unbelievable defense as is evident by his 1.9 steals per game. His impact at both ends of the floor is invaluable for a team that’s raring to prove that last season’s success was no fluke.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Heat vs Suns Match Prediction

The Heat can never be counted out, especially with the way their young players have been playing. The Suns, though, have a more complete and balanced lineup that has been better tested. They are also playing on their home floor, where they are 14-4.

Phoenix could be on a four-game winning streak by the time the game against Miami is over.

Where to watch the Heat vs Suns game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the match is available via Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports Sun.

Edited by Bhargav