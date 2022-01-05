Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat continue their Western Conference road trip and visit the Moda Center in Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Both teams are undergoing serious injury issues right now. The Heat risk falling in the conference standings while the Trail Blazers might miss the playoffs this season.
The Miami Heat are currently fourth in the East with a 23-15 record and if their starters don't return soon enough, they risk slipping in the standings. They are coming off back-to-back losses against the Kings and the league-best Golden State Warriors. Jimmy Butler is no longer a legitimate MVP candidate but Tyler Herro is still leading the Sixth Man of the Year race and also making a case for the Most Improved Player award.
The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, might enter a rebuild. The team is 14-22 right now as the 12th seed in the West. They have a worse record than San Antonio, Sacramento and Minnesota and are just 1 loss away from the OKC Thunder, all of which are considered lottery teams.
The Portland Trail Blazers need to get assets for either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum and trigger a roster change because this current squad is unable to get it done. They are incapable of making the playoffs at this rate and even if they manage to do so, they will certainly not go past the first round.
Miami Heat Injury Report
Jimmy Butler suffered an apparent ankle injury during the third quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors. He was escorted to the locker room and didn't return. He is ruled out for the game due to a sprained right ankle. Bam Adebayo continues to be sidelined due to UCL reconstruction on his right thumb and Markieff Morris, meanwhile, hasn't seen the floor since his neck whiplash incident with Nikola Jokic.
The Miami Heat have several players under the NBA's health and safety protocols. These include Marcus Garrett, Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent and most notably, Duncan Robinson. PJ Tucker has cleared protocols and is eligible to play in the game. Dewayne Dedmon, KZ Okpala and Aric Holman are all sidelined while Victor Oladipo continues to rehabilitate from his knee injury.
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum continue to be sidelined. McCollum is recovering from a collapsed lung, while Lillard is ruled out due to a prolonged abdomen injury.
The Trail Blazers have more than seven players listed under health and safety protocols, including Jusuf Nurkic, Ben McLemore and others. They have all cleared protocols except for Larry Nance Jr. and Cody Zeller.
Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will have an extremely hampered lineup against the Trail Blazers as most of their starters are sidelined. Kyle Lowry will retain his point guard role and Tyler Herro will start in the backcourt with him. Max Strus or Caleb Martin will likely start as the small forward until Jimmy Butler returns. PJ Tucker should likely start as the power forward again and Omar Yurtseven will likely retake the center role. Yurtseven has done a great job filling in for Bam Adebayo. Kyle Guy is expected to get the most minutes off the bench.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers will deploy Anfernee Simons and Norman Powell in the backcourt as Lillard and McCollum aren't available. Jusuf Nurkic should retain his center role and Robert Covington is expected to start as the power forward until Larry Nance Jr. returns. Finally, Nassir Little should likely start as the small forward. Ben McLemore and Dennis Smith Jr. are expected to get the most minutes in the second unit.
Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s
Miami Heat
G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Caleb Martin | F - PJ Tucker | C - Omar Yurtseven.
Portland Trail Blazers
G - Anfernee Simons | G - Norman Powell | F - Nassir Little | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic.
