Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th February 2020

Damian Lillard

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Sunday, 9 February 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Last Game Results

Miami Heat (34-17): 97-105 loss to the Sacramento Kings (7 February)

Portland Trail Blazers (24-29): 114-117 loss to the Utah Jazz (7 February)

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers

The short-handed Miami Heat lost to the Sacramento Kings in their last game. Jimmy Butler was out due to an injury (shoulder), and so was Tyler Herro (ankle). The new recruits - Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder - were also kept out for the game.

The team was led in points by Bam Adebayo, who scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Other than him, only three players were in double digits. The Heat defended horribly from the outside as they gave away 19 three-pointers on the night.

The team will be keen on bouncing back tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Key Player - Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo was the standout performer for the Heat against the Kings, and the same would be expected of him tonight.

He is having a breakout season, averaging 16.1 points and 10.4 rebounds and shooting at a rate of 58.5% from the field.

Heat predicted lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

The loss to the Jazz was the Blazers' 29th of the season, and they currently sit at the ninth place in the Western Conference.

The team was led in points by none other than Damian Lillard, scoring 42 points, six rebounds and six assists. He was followed by Cj McCollum, who finished with 27 points on the night.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Anthony had a rough night and finished with just five points in the game. He needs to step up tonight if the Blazers want to make a run for the playoffs.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard

Dame is considered a scoring machine, and rightly so. Averaging 29.8 points this season, Lillard can score from almost anywhere on the court.

He has sparked the Blazers' chances of making it to the playoffs by producing splendid performances in the last seven games. Lillard will be looking to fire again tonight.

Blazers Predicted Lineup

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Caleb Swanigan

Heat vs Blazers Match Prediction

The last time these teams played against each other, Goran Dragic scored 29 points and dished 13 assists. The Blazers on their part will be looking to get closer to the Memphis Grizzlies on the points table by beating the Heat tonight.

The Blazers are hot, and the Heat are short-handed. I am giving this one to Portland.

Where to watch Heat vs Blazers?

The game can be watched on TV on the SUN. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.