Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

The surging Miami Heat will take on the slumping Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this season on Tuesday. Miami, however, will need to overcome the disadvantage of playing the second night of a back-to-back set against the Blazers. Jimmy Butler’s return after a one-game suspension should be welcome news for the Heat.

The Blazers are in danger of finishing February without a win. Portland’s last victory was on Jan. 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Since then, they have lost eight straight games, including an embarrassing 93-80 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The Heat bucked the absences of key players due to injuries or suspension and demolished the Sacramento Kings 121-110 on the road on Monday. Butler is expected to return but Tyler Herro could still be out due to a knee injury. Terry Rozier might also be cleared to play after doing pre-game warmups over the past few days. Regardless of who plays or not, Miami will be ready to extend its winning streak to five on Tuesday.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Blazers will host the Heat on Tuesday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon starting at 10:00 p.m. ET. ROOT Sports/ROOT Sports Plus and Bally Sports Sun are the local networks covering the game. Streaming is also available via NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, Rip Radio City 620 and WQAM 560/ S: WAQI 710 to catch the action.

Moneyline: Heat (-270) vs. Blazers (+220)

Spread: Heat (-7.0) vs. Blazers (+7.0)

Total (Over/Under): Heat (o213.0 -110) vs. Blazers (u213.0 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Game preview

Unsurprisingly, the Miami Heat are elevating their play when the stakes are high. Despite injuries and suspensions, they had little trouble dispatching the Sacramento Kings on the road. Miami’s victory pushed it to sixth in the Eastern Conference. If the Heat can hold on to this spot or go higher in the standings, they will get a guaranteed playoff spot.

The Heat can put some distance between themselves and the Indiana Pacers for the coveted spot if they beat the reeling Blazers. They will be even bigger favorites if one or both Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro can join Jimmy Butler among the returnees.

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Malcolm Brogdon (elbow tendinitis), Scoot Henderson (adductor strain) and Shaedon Sharpe (surgery recovery) on Tuesday. They have struggled even with the trio around so their absences only added to Portland’s misery. Chauncey Billups’ players need to step up on both ends of the court or risk getting blown away by the sizzling-hot Miami Heat.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Starting lineups

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are starting for coach Erik Spoelstra. Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro will get automatic starts if they’re cleared to play. If not, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Delon Wright are likely taking over their spots.

Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Kris Murray and Toumani Camara will open the game for the Blazers.

Editor's note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Betting tips

Anfernee Simons gets a 22.5 over/under points prop versus the Miami Heat. Simons has struggled badly in his last five games, averaging 18.4 PPG on 34.8% shooting, including 31.8% from deep. Miami’s defense can clamp him down and prevent him from going over his points prop on Tuesday.

Simons’ teammate, Jerami Grant has a 21.5 over/under points prop. Grant hasn’t struggled as much as Simons, averaging 19.2 PPG on 37.9% shooting, including 35.7% from behind the arc. Before getting 15 points against the Hornets, had back-to-back 20-pointers. He might get past his points prop, considering how much the Blazers need him to carry the scoring load.

Miami Heat vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

The Miami Heat are on the road but they are playing as well as they have this season. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are undermanned and have been listless for nearly the entire month. Miami could walk away with another win and also beat Portland’s +7.0 spread.