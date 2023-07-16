Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Game Preview - July 16th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Portland Trail Blazers enter their July 16 contest against the Miami Heat with a 3-1 record. They will be looking to finish the tournament strong in the hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Heading into the contest, the Miami Heat have a 2-2 record along with no chance of progressing beyond Sunday's game. They will likely be fueled by the opportunity to leave Las Vegas with a winning record.

Both teams have some impressive young talent at their disposal, but the Trail Blazers do appear to have a slight edge over the 2023 NBA Finals runner-up.

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

Portland's roster should be too deep and too talented for the Heat to have much of a chance of earning themselves a victory. Assuming Shaedon Sharpe plays, he will be the most talented player on the floor and will likely help push the Trail Blazers to their fourth win in five games.

Miami will likely turn to Dru Smith and Jamal Cain to lead their offensive charge against Portland - and while that's a potent duo, neither of them projects to be too threatening to the Trail Blazers' chances of success.

Miami Heat Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Nikola Jovic 5 F 6-11 225 lbs JUN 09, 2003 20 1 Mega Basket #27 Pick In 2022 Draft Jamal Cain 8 F 6-7 205 lbs MAR 20, 1999 24 1 Oakland Signed On 07/15/22 Dru Smith 9 G 6-3 200 lbs DEC 30, 1997 25 1 Missouri Signed On 07/01/23 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 11 F 6-7 220 lbs FEB 18, 2001 22 R UCLA #18 Pick In 2023 Draft Orlando Robinson 25 C 6-11 245 lbs JUL 10, 2000 23 1 Fresno State Signed On 07/06/22 Jamaree Bouyea 71 G 6-2 180 lbs JUN 27, 1999 24 1 San Francisco Signed On 07/01/23 Justin Powell 72 G 6-6 200 lbs MAY 09, 2001 22 R Washington State Chase Audige 73 G 6-4 200 lbs JUN 29, 1999 24 R Northwestern Caleb Daniels 74 G 6-4 210 lbs MAY 17, 1999 24 R Villanova Trenton Massner 75 G 6-2 175 lbs NOV 20, 1999 23 R Western Illinois Alondes Williams 76 G 6-4 205 lbs JUN 19, 1999 24 1 Wake Forest Drew Peterson 81 F 6-9 205 lbs NOV 09, 1999 23 R USC Taylor Funk 83 F 6-9 220 lbs NOV 06, 1997 25 R Utah State Ja'von Franklin 84 F 6-7 210 lbs OCT 14, 1998 24 R Georgia Tech Brandon McCoy 94 C 7-0 250 lbs JUN 11, 1998 25 R UNLV Patrick Gardner 95 C 6-11 250 lbs JUN 16, 1999 24 R Marist

Portland Trail Blazers Summer League Roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Scoot Henderson 0 G 6-2 196 lbs FEB 03, 2004 19 R NBA G League Ignite #3 Pick In 2023 Draft Keon Johnson 6 G 6-3 185 lbs MAR 10, 2002 21 2 Tennessee Traded From LAC On 02/04/22 Kris Murray 8 F 6-8 215 lbs AUG 19, 2000 22 R Iowa #23 Pick In 2023 Draft Shaedon Sharpe 17 G 6-5 200 lbs MAY 30, 2003 20 1 Kentucky #7 Pick In 2022 Draft John Butler Jr. 21 F 7-0 190 lbs DEC 04, 2002 20 1 Florida State Signed On 10/20/22 Jeenathan Williams 23 G-F 6-5 206 lbs FEB 12, 1999 24 1 Buffalo Signed On 04/01/23 Jabari Walker 34 F 6-7 200 lbs JUL 30, 2002 20 1 Colorado #57 Pick In 2022 Draft Ibou Badji 41 C 7-1 240 lbs OCT 13, 2002 20 1 FC Barcelona Signed On 11/18/22 Jaizec Lottie 53 G 6-2 190 lbs FEB 16, 1998 25 R Monthey Michael Devoe 54 G 6-4 183 lbs DEC 17, 1999 23 R Ontario Clippers Antoine Davis 57 G 6-1 165 lbs OCT 03, 1998 24 R Detroit Mercy Justin Minaya 60 F 6-7 210 lbs MAR 26, 1999 24 1 Providence Malachi Smith 63 G 6-4 210 lbs DEC 06, 1999 23 R Gonzaga Duop Reath 68 C 6-11 245 lbs JUN 26, 1996 27 R Al Riyadi Rayan Rupert 72 G-F 6-7 195 lbs MAY 31, 2004 19 R New Zealand Breakers #43 Pick In 2023 Draft Jamie Echenique 76 C 6-11 258 lbs APR 27, 1997 26 R Rytas Vilnius

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Heat (+134), Trail Blazers (-168)

Spread: Heat (+3.5), Trail Blazers (-3.5)

Total: 181.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.

The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Players to watch

Summer League standouts Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are both unlikely to participate against the Trail Blazers, leaving Orlando Robinson, Dru Smith, and Jamal Cain to lead the line. In fairness, Robinson has been one of the best big men in the competition, and will likely cause multiple issues for Portland's interior defense.

On the flip side, Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray will be the primary two offensive weapons for the Trail Blazers, with Sharpe arguably being the most talented player on the court.

Portland also has Jabari Walker and Micahel Devoe to lean on if Miami does a good job of shutting down their primary offensive options.

