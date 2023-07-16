Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Game Preview - July 16th, 2023 | NBA Summer League

The Portland Trail Blazers enter their July 16 contest against the Miami Heat with a 3-1 record. They will be looking to finish the tournament strong in the hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.
Heading into the contest, the Miami Heat have a 2-2 record along with no chance of progressing beyond Sunday's game. They will likely be fueled by the opportunity to leave Las Vegas with a winning record.
Both teams have some impressive young talent at their disposal, but the Trail Blazers do appear to have a slight edge over the 2023 NBA Finals runner-up.
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction
Portland's roster should be too deep and too talented for the Heat to have much of a chance of earning themselves a victory. Assuming Shaedon Sharpe plays, he will be the most talented player on the floor and will likely help push the Trail Blazers to their fourth win in five games.
Miami will likely turn to Dru Smith and Jamal Cain to lead their offensive charge against Portland - and while that's a potent duo, neither of them projects to be too threatening to the Trail Blazers' chances of success.
Miami Heat Summer League Roster
Portland Trail Blazers Summer League Roster
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline
Moneyline: Heat (+134), Trail Blazers (-168)
Spread: Heat (+3.5), Trail Blazers (-3.5)
Total: 181.5 Under (-113), Over (-113)
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, NBA League Pass, and FUBO TV.
The game will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Players to watch
Summer League standouts Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are both unlikely to participate against the Trail Blazers, leaving Orlando Robinson, Dru Smith, and Jamal Cain to lead the line. In fairness, Robinson has been one of the best big men in the competition, and will likely cause multiple issues for Portland's interior defense.
On the flip side, Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray will be the primary two offensive weapons for the Trail Blazers, with Sharpe arguably being the most talented player on the court.
Portland also has Jabari Walker and Micahel Devoe to lean on if Miami does a good job of shutting down their primary offensive options.
