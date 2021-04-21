Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will take on the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on Wednesday.

The Heat have struggled to find consistency this season. They recently won games against the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs, on the other hand, are fighting to stay in the play-in spots. They have the second-toughest schedule for the remainder of the season and are slipping down the conference standings.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have suffered a number of injuries lately.

Victor Oladipo continues to be sidelined due to a knee injury. According to coach Erik Spoelstra, there is no update on the guard's status, suggesting that he could be out indefinitely.

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro did not participate in the Miami Heat's last win against the Houston Rockets. They were out with knee, ankle and foot injuries, respectively, and are listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.

Backup center Dewayne Dedmon has also been listed as questionable due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Advertisement

Heat injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Spurs: Adebayo (knee), Butler (ankle), Dedmon (protocols) and Herro (foot) all questionable. Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable.



Oladipo remains out and did not travel with the Heat to San Antonio today. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) April 20, 2021

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have a largely healthy roster. The only player listed on their injury report is Trey Lyles, who remains out indefinitely due to a sprained right ankle.

Advertisement

Lyles (ankle) lone player on Spurs injury report for Wednesday night vs. Heat. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) April 20, 2021

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

With an injury-riddled roster, the Miami Heat lineup will look very different on Wednesday.

Kendrick Nunn is expected to be the point guard, with Goran Dragic coming off the bench. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson should retain his position as the shooting guard.

Veteran Andre Iguodala is expected to be the small forward, with KZ Okpala coming off the bench, while Trevor Ariza will be the power forward. With Dedmon and Adebayo out, Precious Achiuwa is expected to fill the center position.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will likely use their best lineup against the injury-plagued Miami Heat.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will form the young backcourt, with Murray running point. All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan will be the starting small forward as usual.

Keldon Jonson will play the power forward role, while Jakob Poeltl will reprise his role as the center.

Patty Mills, Rudy Gay, Lonnie Walker IV, Drew Eubanks and Devin Vassell form the team's unit off the bench.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kendrick Nunn | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Andre Iguodala | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Also Read: Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21