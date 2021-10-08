Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 8th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs are all set to host the Miami Heat at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Having played two games each in the ongoing NBA preseason, the highly anticipated Friday matchup will be an electrifying affair for fans.

The Miami Heat have enjoyed a satisfying start to the preseason by registering two wins in their two consecutive games. First, they defeated the Atlanta Hawks, led by Trae Young, with a 26-point difference. Incidentally, Tyler Herro also scored 26 points in the game. In their second fixture against the Houston Rockets, Herro and the Heat, proved that their debut performance wasn't a fluke by emerging victors by a 113-106 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs suffered a 115-110 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Pistons in their debut game. Although Bryn Forbes and Keldon Johnson performed spectacularly for the San Antonio camp, their 20 and 18 points respectively were not enough to help the Spurs bag the game. However, the second game saw the San Antonio Spurs redeem themselves against the Rudy Gobert-less Utah Jazz. Dejounte Murray and Joshua Primo scored 17 points each to guide their team to a 111-85 win.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers' 6'10" center, Micah Potter, may return in the game to be held on Friday after sitting out the first two games on the coach's decision. Although the Heat haven't necessarily missed Potter's presence in previous games, head coach Eric Spoelstra will be eager to see how he fits into the off-bench rotation.

Victor Oladipo will continue rehabillation of his knee and will not appear in the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin suffered left groin and right ankle sprains respectively after playing in the Miami Heat's preseason debut. Their status remains doubtful.

Udonis Haslem will continue to remain out due to personal reasons. There is a probability Marcus Garett may return after sitting out in Thursday's game after suffering back spasms.

Player Name Status Reason Udonis Haslem Out Personal reasons Gabe Vincent Doubtful Left groin sprain Caleb Martin Doubtful Right ankle sprain Victor Oladipo Out Right knee surgery Marcus Garrett Questionable Lower back spasms

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

After sitting out of the San Antonio Spurs' debut game due to a left hamstring strain, former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Keita Bates-Diop made a comeback in the second game against the Jazz. However, according to the Spurs' injury update, his status in the match against the Miami Heat remains questionable.

Meanwhile, Zach Collins was haunted by left ankle issues for the entire 2020-21 season. His worries continue as the 2021-22 preseason progresses and he sits out of games due to surgery. Tre Jones has also missed the two prior games and will most probably miss it again on October 8th due to a left ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Keita Bates-Diop Questionable Left hamstring strain Zach Collins Out Left ankle surgery Tre Jones Doubtful Left ankle sprain

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro has performed exceptionally well in previous preseason games and has remained crucial in his team's victory. His offensive lead has helped the Miami Heat squad get into their groove and dominate opposing teams. Kyle Lowry has fit right in with the Heat squad and is dropping dimes with ease. Although Jimmy Butler's game has been uneventful, his presence in the squad as the leader is invaluable.

We predict that Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker and Lowry will start the game while Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven will be the key off-the-bench players.

San Antonio Spurs

Bryn Forbes and Keldon Johnson have consistently performed in the past two games by leading their team's offense and will definitely be the starting five for the upcoming game. Point guard Dejounte Murray will also feature in the San Antonio Spurs lineup along with Jock Landale and Drew Eubanks.

From the bench, Lonnie Walker IV, Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo will provide the Spurs roster with much-needed off-the-bench support.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Jimmy Butler | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Bryn Forbes | Small Forward - Keldon Johnson | Power Forward - Drew Eubanks | Center - Jock Landale

