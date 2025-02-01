Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Feb. 1, 2025

The Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs will clash on Saturday, February 1. The game will be hosted by the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. It will also be the final meeting of both teams this regular season after the Heat took down the Spurs in their January 19 contest.

The Heat holds the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a 23-23 record. Miami has been in turmoil in the past month with the Jimmy Butler situation, and has only won three of their last nine games. They have struggled on the road this season and have a 10-13 record in away games.

The Spurs too have struggled over the past few weeks, losing eight of their last 11 games and are currently at the 12th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 21-24 win-loss card.

With longtime star Butler out due to his indefinite suspension, Miami will lean on first-time All-Star Tyler Herro, who is leading the team in scoring with 24.1 points per game. Herro is also contributing 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game and has been the team’s focal point on offense this season.

The Spurs will be led by seven-foot-four center Victor Wembanyama, who is the team’s top scorer and rebounder. Wembanyama is putting up 24.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, to go along with 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and a league-leading 4.0 blocks per game. The Frenchman was named an All-Star earlier this week.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

Miami Heat starting lineup and depth chart

Miami is likely to field a starting lineup consisting of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Bam Adebayo, and rookie Kel’el Ware. Erik Spoelstra, who has a history of taking on the Spurs in the finals, will call the Heat's shots as the team’s head coach.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Tyler Herro Terry Rozier Shooting Guard Duncan Robinson Alec Burks Small Forward Haywood Highsmith Pelle Larsson Power Forward Bam Adebayo Nikola Jovic Center Kel'el Ware Kevin Love

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to have a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Victor Wembanyama. Deputy coach Mitch Johnson will be at the helm for the Spurs as head coach Gregg Popovich remains unavailable.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Chris Paul Tre Jones Blake Wesley Shooting Guard Stephon Castle Malaki Branham Julian Champagnie Small Forward Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Sidy Cissoko Power Forward Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Charles Bassey Center Victor Wembanyama Zach Collins Sandro Mamukelashvili

Miami Heat vs San Antonio: Injury reports

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Miami Heat will be missing two players from their roster against the Spurs. Josh Richardson will not be in the game due to a heel injury, while Dru Smith is out of the game due to a season-ending Achilles injury.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs will not have the services of forward Riley Minix who is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

