Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 1, 2025

The Miami Heat hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday for their second and final encounter of the 2024-25 regular season. The Heat previously defeated the Spurs 128-107 at home last month.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs game details and odds

The Heat-Spurs matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The game will be broadcast locally on KENS and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Heat (+108) vs. Spurs (-112)

Spread: Heat (+1.5) vs. Spurs (-1.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o234.5) / -110 (u234.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Miami Heat are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 23-23 record and have won four of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 126-106 home loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Tyler Herro led their losing effort with 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and a steal. Bam Adebayo added 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a block in the loss.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are 12th in the West with a 21-24 record and have won three of their last 10 outings. They are going back-to-back after they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 144-118 at home on Friday. Victor Wembanyama led them to victory with a double-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds, one assist, and six blocks.

Miami will be without Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson and Dru Smith for the upcoming matchup. They will likely use a starting lineup of Tyler Herro (PG), Duncan Robinson (SG), Haywood Highsmith (SF), Bam Adebayo (PF) and Kel'el Ware (C).

Meanwhile, San Antonio will be without Riley Minix who is out for the season. The Spurs are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Chris Paul (PG), Stephon Castle (SG), Devin Vassell (SF), Harrison Barnes (PF) and Victor Wembanyama (C).

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Tyler Herro is expected to record over 6.5 assists in the contest. Herro has crossed the mark in four of his last five games and also dished out seven assists during his previous encounter against the Spurs.

Chris Paul, meanwhile, could record over 7.5 assists. He is averaging 8.2 assists this season and recorded nine assists against the Heat in January.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

After securing a dominant win against the Bucks on Friday, the Spurs are expected to keep up their momentum and clinch their second-straight home win on Saturday.

