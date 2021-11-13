Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat visit Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday for their second and final matchup of the 2021-22 NBA season after their first encounter resulted in a 3-point Miami Heat victory. The two teams are evenly matched on both sides of the floor. The Jazz are third in the NBA in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating, while the Heat are ranked one spot behind in both categories.

The Miami Heat are 7-5 so far this season and are on a three-game losing streak. They still hold the NBA's third-best net rating because their last two losses have been by an average of three points. They are still trying to find a rhythm offensively and the plethora of players going in and out of the lineup doesn't help with continuity.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, picked up right where they left off in the regular season last year. They are dominant on both ends of the floor and have the NBA's second-best net rating. The team was involved in a brawl with the Indiana Pacers in their last game, which resulted in technical fouls, ejections and fines. Luckily, nobody was suspended and they look ready to host the Miami Heat and try and win the game.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Jazz players fined for their roles in yesterday’s altercation vs. Pacers. But no suspensions, with Heat playing in Salt Lake City tomorrow. Jazz players fined for their roles in yesterday’s altercation vs. Pacers. But no suspensions, with Heat playing in Salt Lake City tomorrow. https://t.co/eInkv5VAzn

Miami Heat Injury Report

Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat at Staples Center

The Miami Heat feature a bunch of players on their injury list. Markieff Morris remains out ever since the incident with Nikola Jokic that resulted in a neck whiplash. Jimmy Butler is officially listed as questionable, while Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are now off the injury report. Victor Oladipo, Max Strus and Victor Oladipo remain sidelined.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Marcus Garrett Out G-League Two-Way Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee Injury - Recovery Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Injury

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Jordan Clarkson (right) and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz against the Miami Heat

The Utah Jazz feature a largely clean injury report against the Miami Heat. Rudy Gay is dealing with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated in a few days, as reported by Sarah Todd of Deseret News. Elijah Hughes is back in the lineup, while Udoka Azubuike and Jared Butler are both unavailable due to their NBA G-League assignment.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Udoka Azubuike Out G-League - On Assignment Jared Butler Out G-League - On Assignment Rudy Gay Out Heel Injury

Sarah Todd @NBASarah Rudy Gay closing in on making his debut with the Utah Jazz deseret.com/2021/11/9/2277… Rudy Gay closing in on making his debut with the Utah Jazz deseret.com/2021/11/9/2277… https://t.co/OSITQr2Tle

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will likely deploy the lineup from their last game, with Max Strus or Caleb Martin subbing for Jimmy Butler if he doesn't play. The point guard will be Kyle Lowry, and Duncan Robinson will continue to be the shooting guard in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo continues to be the bonafide center as he is officially off the injury report and PJ Tucker will be the starting power forward. Tyler Herro is not just the best bench player in the Miami Heat but in the league. He is leading the Sixth Man of the Year race so far this season. Another possibility is that Herro plays off-guard and Robinson starts as the small forward.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz feature no surprises in their injury report so they will use their best lineup tonight. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will share the backcourt with Conley running point. Frenchman Rudy Gobert is the reigning DPOY and the team's bonafide center with Hassan Whiteside filling in that spot off the bench. Moreover, Royce O'Neale will be the power forward and Bojan Bogdanovic will be the small forward. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles are two of the best bench players in the NBA and they run the Jazz's second unit.

Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Bam Adebayo.

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert.

