Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th February 2020

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers

Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Utah

Last Game Results

Miami Heat (35-18): 113-101 win over the Golden State Warriors (10 February)

Utah Jazz (35-18): 123-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks (10 February)

Miami Heat Preview

Miami Heat v Portland Trail Blazers

The Miami Heat ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Warriors in their last outing.

That game saw the return of Jimmy Butler, who dropped 21 points on his comeback night. He also added 10 rebounds and five assists.

One of the other noteworthy performances of the night was of Jae Crowder, who pitched in with 21 points and eight rebounds coming off the bench.

On the road tonight to play the Utah Jazz, the Heat would look to continue their newfound momentum.

Key Player - Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat v Dallas Mavericks

Jimmy Butler came back and immediately ended the Heat's losing streak; there is no doubt that he is the fulcrum of this team.

Talking about the stats, Butler is averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks a game. He is shooting at the rate of 45.6% from the field and 25.5% from behind the arc.

His three-point shooting percentage has been lower than his career average, but with ice in the veins, Butler can knock it down when it is needed the most.

Heat's predicted lineup

Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Derrick Jones Jr., Bam Adebayo

Utah Jazz Preview

Utah Jazz v New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz have picked up pace recently, winning three straight games against strong teams - Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

In their last game against the Dallas Mavericks, Bojan Bogdanovic knocked down a game-winner and sealed the victory for the Jazz. Bogdanovic scored 23 points on the night, while Jordan Clarkson and Donovan Mitchell added 25 and 23 points respectively.

The Jazz would be fairly confident entering this game, and being at home makes the case more favorable for them.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors

Donovan Mitchell is having an excellent season, averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game. His shooting percentages have gone up - from the field as well as beyond the arc.

Mitchell's next challenge will be the strong side of the Miami Heat. He needs to play a big role in the game for his team to secure victory.

Jazz's Predicted Lineup

Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale

Heat vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Utah Jazz are hot and at home tonight, making the conditions favorable for them. However, the Heat have Jimmy Butler back along with Andre Iguodala, who has a lot to offer yet.

I am expecting a Miami Heat victory on the road.

Where to watch Heat vs Jazz?

The game can be watched on TV on the SUN. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.