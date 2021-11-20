Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat will lock horns with the Washington Wizards in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Eastern Conference matchup at the Capital One Arena on Saturday.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Miami were dominant, taking a 112-97 win on the night. They will look to once again secure the bragging rights and continue their amazing form this season.

Jimmy Butler scored 32 points on 57.9% shooting from the field. The Heat were once again brilliant at the defensive end, forcing 17 turnovers, while only giving away six. They hold an 11-5 season record, and are perched below the Brooklyn Nets in second position in the East. A win in this game would solidify their position in the Conference standings.

Meanwhile, after leading the East for a week, the Wizards have slumped to losses against the Charlotte Hornets and the Heat. They will hope to bounce back by putting up a good performance against Miami at home.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Markieeff Morriss (#8) of the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have reported Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro as questionable for this game against the Wizards. Markieff Morris will remain out, as he recovers from the neck injury he suffered after a push from Nikola Jokic. Victor Oladipo remains indefinitely out as he recovers from a right knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Bam Adebayo Questionable Left Knee Bruise Tyler Herro Questionable Right Wrist Bruise Markieff Morris Out Neck Injury Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee Injury

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT INJURY UPDATE: Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are not traveling with the team to Washington this afternoon. INJURY UPDATE: Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are not traveling with the team to Washington this afternoon.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have reported Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant as out for this game against the Heat. Wizards center Daniel Gafford is listed as questionable due to a right thumb sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Davis Bertans Out Left Ankle Sprain Thomas Bryant Out ACL injury Rui Hachimura Out Not with Team Daniel Gafford Questionable Right Thumb Sprain

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting Lineups

Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson should keep their places in the backcourt. Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker could share the frontcourt.

The duo will be responsible for providing toughness and defensive stability to the team. With Bam Adebayo being listed as questionable for this game, Dewayne Dedmond could be given the starting center spot.

Washington Wizards

Daniel Gfford, the center, in the Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets game

The Wizards could go with the same lineup they have used since the start of the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal could start in the backcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma could play at the small and power forward positions, respectively. Daniel Gafford is listed as questionable. In his absence, Montrezl Harrell could play the starting center position.

Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson; Small Forward - Jimmy Butler; Power Forward - PJ Tucker; Center - Dewayne Dedmond.

Washington Wizards

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie; Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal; Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma; Center - Montrezl Harrell.

Edited by Bhargav